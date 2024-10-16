Bioelectronic device that delivers pulsed electricity could help treat drug-resistant hypertension

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Penn StateOct 16 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Several medications are available to treat high blood pressure, but more than 10 million Americans do not respond to the treatments, according to the American Heart Association. Using a bioelectronic device to deliver pulsed electricity to the body has proven to be a promising strategy to treat drug-resistant hypertension patients, according to Penn State researcher Tao Zhou, although he noted that its practical application in patient care has significant limitations. 

Zhou, assistant professor of engineering science and mechanics and of biomedical engineering, received a five-year, $1.83 million grant from the U.S. National Institutes of Health to develop a soft and stretchable tissue-like electronic device for the treatment of resistant high blood pressure. 

In a Q&A with Penn State News, Zhou -; who is a co-hire with the Huck Institutes of the Life Sciences and the Materials Research Institute as part of the Center for Neural Engineering -; discussed the specifics of the grant. 

Q: What are the limitations of existing non-medication-based strategies that treat high blood pressure? 

Zhou: Existing devices have significant limitations that precludes their practical application. They are made of stiff materials and unable to stretch in response to the carotid artery wall's periodic expansion and contraction, which can cause tissue damage and inflammation. Devices also must be sutured to the carotid artery wall, which introduces further damage to the tissue on which they were implanted. Overall, these limitations can cause significant patient discomfort, illness and failure of devices over time. 

Q: How does electrical stimulation of the neck reduce blood pressure in patients? 

Zhou: Electrical stimulation of relevant nerves on the neck can activate the baroreflex, which can modulate patient blood pressure. 

Related Stories

Q: What will be the key features of your device, and how will it benefit hypertension patients? 

Zhou: We adopt soft and stretchable yet resilient hydrogel-based materials for the fabrication of the devices to better match the mechanical properties of tissues and to reduce tissue damage and inflammation after implantation. Owing to its intrinsic stretchability, the whole device can deform as the artery wall expands and contracts, thus minimizing constraint and damage to the carotid artery. We also will adopt a bioadhesive component in the proposed system to eliminate the need for suturing electrical devices on carotid artery walls, thus significantly decreasing the invasiveness of implanted devices and increasing the safety, stability and functionality of the device. 

Q: Who are your collaborators on the grant, and what will they contribute to this work? 

Zhou: Collaborators on the grant include John Bisognano, clinical professor of cardiovascular medicine and internal medicine the University of Michigan, and Umar Farooq, associate professor of nephrology at the Penn State College of Medicine. They are experts in resistive hypertension and provide clinically relevant insights on this project.

Source:

Penn State

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Blood microRNAs can predict conversion from mild cognitive impairment to dementia due to Alzheimer’s disease
Klick Labs unveils voice technology for detecting hypertension with high accuracy
High magnesium levels drive higher mortality in sepsis patients
Elevated blood glucose levels increase early-onset colorectal cancer risk
Calcium channel blockers show potential to restore cerebral blood flow in Alzheimer's disease
Incorrect arm positioning inflates blood pressure readings, risking misdiagnosis
Cruciferous vegetables like broccoli reduce blood pressure compared to root and squash vegetables
A faster, cheaper method to detect immune autoantibodies in whole blood

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Triple-pill combination GMRx2 outperforms standard care in lowering blood pressure