Sapio Sciences enhances lab informatics platform with new immunogenicity bioanalysis features

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Sapio SciencesOct 18 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Sapio Sciences, the science-aware lab informatics platform, today announced the addition of new immunogenicity bioanalysis features to its industry-leading lab informatics platform. These new capabilities in the Sapio LIMS (Laboratory Information Management System) and Sapio ELN (Electronic Lab Notebook) solutions streamline testing workflows for detecting anti-drug antibodies (ADA) and neutralizing antibodies (NAb).

Immunogenicity bioanalysis follows an industry-standard tiered-testing approach, including assay screening (all samples), confirmatory testing (positive samples), titer (sample dilution), and, finally, a NAb assay to evaluate drug efficacy. This bioanalysis workflow, along with the results, must be closely managed to ensure compliance with the FDA/EMA guidelines, guaranteeing error-free detection of ADA/NAb.

Key features of the Sapio immunogenicity capabilities in Sapio ELN and LIMS include:

  • Tiered testing support: Sapio’s platform now supports the full range of immunogenicity testing, from ADA and NAb assays to screening, confirmatory, and titer testing. Aligning with the industry-standard tiered testing approach ensures laboratories can validate the presence and impact of antibodies.
  • Configurable workflows: The highly configurable Sapio Platform allows laboratories to easily tailor and adjust immunogenicity bioanalysis workflows, from assay development to sample analysis, without the need for custom coding.
  • Seamless integration: Sapio’s unified platform offers comprehensive integration with lab instruments, ensuring real-time data collection and synchronization, giving scientists a unified environment in which to track assay progress, manage sample dilution, and generate reports.
  • Comprehensive data management: The platform provides end-to-end traceability, from sample collection to reporting results, with built-in tools for assay setup, quality control, and data visualization.
  • Data Validation and compliance: The Sapio LIMS and ELN ensure adherence to the FDA and EMA-guided IGX assay validation approach, providing for monitoring and reporting on cut points, sensitivity, selectivity, and stability.

The integration of immunogenicity bioanalysis into our LIMS and ELN will enable scientists to conduct highly regulated and complex bioanalytical studies with greater confidence, efficiency, and accuracy.”

Kevin Cramer, Founder and CEO, Sapio Sciences

Kevin continued: “The rapid advances in bioanalysis necessitate continual development of the informatic tools that scientists use to test and prove the efficacy of new drugs. The new features of our bioanalysis ELN and LIMS to manage immunogenicity testing are just the latest of many advanced capabilities added to our platform to accelerate drug discovery.”

Source:

Sapio Sciences

Posted in: Drug Discovery & Pharmaceuticals | Device / Technology News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Tiny molecule offers hope in reducing opioid side effects
Studying yeast could unlock new ways to make cancer cells more vulnerable
Study reveals population-wide immune setpoint for SARS-CoV-2 antibodies
Antibody engineering drives innovation in drug development
Discovery of antibodies that boost complement activation against K. pneumoniae
New biomarker profiling enhances early detection of melanoma
Semaglutide vs. liraglutide: One-year weight loss efficacy in obesity and type 2 diabetes
Twincretin drug Tirzepatide shows unmatched efficacy in weight loss and diabetes management

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
UMC Utrecht study uncovers 29 novel antibodies against Klebsiella pneumoniae