New llama antibody-based treatment improves brain function in schizophrenia models

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
CNRSJul 23 2025

While current treatments for schizophrenia - a mental illness affecting 1% of the world's population - can reduce certain symptoms, they have little effect on the cognitive deficits affecting the daily life of patients.

Scientists at the Institute of Functional Genomics (CNRS/Inserm/Université de Montpellier) have just designed a nanobody made from llama antibodies that can specifically activate a glutamate receptor involved in regulating neural activity. Administered peripherally via veins or muscles, this new molecule has demonstrated its capacity to break the blood-brain barrier and effectively reach brain receptors.

The therapeutic effect of these nanobodies was evaluated in two preclinical models of schizophrenia. The administration of nanobodies corrected the cognitive deficits observed among mouse models, as the cognitive function of animals clearly improved beginning with the first injection, with a prolonged effect over one week.

Clinical studies are now required to demonstrate that this ability to correct cognitive deficits via peripheral injection can represent a new avenue of treatment for schizophrenia. This research confirms the potential of nanobodies as a new therapeutic strategy for acting on the brain, with their use eventually being broadened to include the treatment of other neurological illnesses.

Source:

CNRS

Journal reference:

Oosterlaken, M., et al. (2025). Nanobody therapy rescues behavioural deficits of NMDA receptor hypofunction. Nature. doi.org/10.1038/s41586-025-09265-8.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New antibody discovery reveals powerful immune defense against tuberculosis
Weekly risperidone capsule delivers consistent drug levels for schizophrenia patients
New global guidelines aim to make clozapine safer and more accessible
Scientists use AI to build mutation-proof antibodies for SARS-CoV-2
Small antibodies provide broad protection against SARS coronaviruses
Headway in Alzheimer’s disease care: New guidance provides recommendations for use of anti-amyloid monoclonal antibodies
Weight loss drug semaglutide proven safe and effective for people with schizophrenia
Early vitamin D deficiency increases risk of ADHD, schizophrenia and autism

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Grammatical errors could aid in the early detection of schizophrenia