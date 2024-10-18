Six common flying with food allergies myths

Peanut and tree nut allergies are not disseminated via airline cabin ventilation arrangements but through accidental dietary ingestion of allergens or their residues on seat surfaces.

Study: Flying with nut and other food allergies: unravelling fact from fiction. Image Credit: Sergey Ryzhov/Shutterstock.com
Study: Flying with nut and other food allergies: unravelling fact from fiction. Image Credit: Sergey Ryzhov/Shutterstock.com

A recent review in Archives of Disease in Childhood presents common misconceptions regarding food allergies during air travel and discusses strategies to help prevent them.

Background

Food-allergic passengers feel heightened anxiety while flying due to the perceived risk of peanut or tree nut particle exposure through airplane ventilation systems. Food allergies can result in anaphylaxis, a life-threatening allergic response. Fear of severe responses lowers quality of life, particularly during holidays and travel. Dispelling myths about air travel-related food allergies could increase confidence among food-allergic individuals.

About the review

The present review discusses myths and evidence regarding in-flight food allergies and mitigation strategies based on the 2023 United Kingdom Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) report.

Common myths and evidence regarding food allergies during air travel

Myth 1: Allergic responses are more frequent on airplanes

The evidence: Research shows that individuals with food allergies are 10 to 100 times less likely to develop allergic reactions on a flight. The low frequency of allergies among food-allergic passengers may be attributed to the measures taken when flying.

Myth 2: Aerosolized food allergens are a major concern

The evidence: Allergies to aerosolized meals are infrequent, except for exposure to vapors from fish or seafood or occupational allergens such as wheat flour in baker's asthma and seafood in fish market workers.

Myth 3: Peanut particles in ventilation systems trigger reactions

The evidence: Individuals with food allergies think peanut particles may transfer through aircraft passenger cabin ventilation systems and induce allergic responses. However, such occurrences are rare. Deshelling roasted peanuts can produce low-level but detectable peanut allergens in the air. However, aircraft ventilation systems successfully remove most nut particles in circulation. Allergies most likely result from the unintentional eating of allergen-containing food and the spread of allergen residues from seat or tray surfaces to hands, subsequently transferred to safe food ingested.

Myth 4: Nut consumption bans prevent in-flight allergies

The evidence: People think requesting passengers not to consume nuts can prevent in-flight nut allergies. However, peanut residues on seats from prior flights cause significantly more exposure than nut-eating on a current flight. Cleaning seat surfaces, tray tables, and seat-fixed entertainment systems with wet wipes before beginning flight travel is far more effective in reducing allergy risk. Nut 'bans' might sometimes lead to false reassurance.

Myth 5: Homemade food is safer than airline meals

The evidence: Individuals with food allergies frequently avoid airline meals and carry homemade food. However, food allergies on a flight occur after consuming homemade food and items purchased on flights, typically due to human errors in buying items that may contain allergens. Airlines frequently provide allergen-free meals if informed in advance.

Myth 6: Medical authorization is required to carry adrenaline injectors

The evidence: Individuals assume medical authorization is necessary to transport adrenaline injectors on an airplane. However, UK legislation permits individuals prescribed adrenaline autoinjectors to carry them without such restrictions.

Onboard medical tool kits rarely include autoinjectors, and cabin crew members may not always have permission to use autoinjectors. Thus, food-allergic passengers with anaphylaxis risk should carry two adrenaline injectors in cabin baggage with them when flying.

Air circulation systems for passenger cabins on commercial planes

Environmental control systems (ECS) in airplanes regulate cabin air pressure, supply, and temperature to provide passengers and cabin crew with a pleasant atmosphere. The systems assure the removal of carbon dioxide, smells, and other airborne impurities, necessitating high airflow rates throughout the cabin. Air enters the cabin from overhead distribution outlets in a regulated circular airflow pattern. The pattern causes air to circulate throughout the aircraft, limiting the spread of pollutants.

ECS delivers approximately 20 cubic feet of air per minute per passenger, resulting in a full cabin air exchange every three to four minutes. In commercial airplanes, over 50% of the air intake is recirculated air passed through high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters. HEPA filters remove 99.97% of particles at 0.3 µm, including dust, vapors, and microbiological diseases. They also capture the majority of aerosolized food particles. HEPA filtration and the frequency of full cabin air exchange (15-20 times per hour) lower peanut residue in dust suspended in cabin air.

Conclusions

Based on the findings, peanut and tree nut allergies are not disseminated via airline cabin ventilation arrangements but through accidental dietary ingestion of allergens or their residues on seat surfaces.

Announcements recommending that passengers avoid nuts may not prevent in-flight responses. Cleaning sitting places with a moist wipe is an excellent method.

Airlines must have defined food allergy-related policies mentioned on their websites and routinely followed by cabin crew and ground workers.

'Buffer zones' in which passengers surrounding a food-allergic traveler are urged not to consume the allergen may give reassurance but pose concerns about which allergens other passengers can be asked not to ingest.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Pooja Toshniwal Paharia

Written by

Pooja Toshniwal Paharia

Pooja Toshniwal Paharia is an oral and maxillofacial physician and radiologist based in Pune, India. Her academic background is in Oral Medicine and Radiology. She has extensive experience in research and evidence-based clinical-radiological diagnosis and management of oral lesions and conditions and associated maxillofacial disorders.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Toshniwal Paharia, Pooja Toshniwal Paharia. (2024, October 18). Six common flying with food allergies myths. News-Medical. Retrieved on October 18, 2024 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241018/Six-common-flying-with-food-allergies-myths.aspx.

  • MLA

    Toshniwal Paharia, Pooja Toshniwal Paharia. "Six common flying with food allergies myths". News-Medical. 18 October 2024. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241018/Six-common-flying-with-food-allergies-myths.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Toshniwal Paharia, Pooja Toshniwal Paharia. "Six common flying with food allergies myths". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241018/Six-common-flying-with-food-allergies-myths.aspx. (accessed October 18, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Toshniwal Paharia, Pooja Toshniwal Paharia. 2024. Six common flying with food allergies myths. News-Medical, viewed 18 October 2024, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241018/Six-common-flying-with-food-allergies-myths.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Not all ultra-processed foods are made alike: Researchers warn against villainizing entire food group
High levels of microplastics found in prostate tumors, possibly linked to take-out food
Ultra-processed foods dominate children's diets from toddlerhood to middle childhood
Study finds thousands of food-contact chemicals in humans, raising safety concerns
Kids' exposure to unhealthy food ads on TV drops, but remains high
Reassessing the Health Star Rating: New study highlights need for ultra-processed food adjustments
Key triggers for food allergies in children after organ transplants
Living in food deserts during early childhood raises long-term obesity risk

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Scientists map food microbes and their gut microbiome impact