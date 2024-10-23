PacBio Onso™ short read sequencing instrument joins 10X Genomics compatible partner program

PacBio (PACB), a leading developer of high-quality, highly accurate genomic sequencing solutions, today announced the inclusion of the Onso short-read sequencing platform in the 10x Genomics Compatible Partner Program. The 10x Genomics Compatible Partner Program recognizes instruments and workflows compatible with 10x Genomics' products and applications, thereby broadening the range of sequencing solutions available to researchers worldwide.

The Onso platform, designed to provide exceptional accuracy and performance in short-read sequencing, is well-aligned with 10x Genomics' suite of tools for single-cell and spatial biology applications. The Onso platform joins PacBio's MAS-seq long read RNA sequencing solution in the 10x Genomics Compatible Partner Program, as part of PacBio's effort to empower scientists with integrated workflows that enhance insights into genomics and transcriptomics, addressing key challenges in scientific research and advancing discovery in health and disease.

"We are excited to expand our partnership with 10x Genomics, an established leader in single-cell and spatial biology solutions," said David Miller, VP of Global Marketing at PacBio. "The integration of our Onso short read sequencing instrument into their partner program signifies a major step forward for researchers looking for high-performance sequencing with superior accuracy. This collaboration will help expand the possibilities for discovery in complex biological systems and enhance our ability to support cutting-edge research in genomics."

Benefits of the collaboration: - Streamlined Workflows: Researchers can now access seamless end-to-end solutions by combining PacBio's Onso platform with 10x Genomics' technologies, allowing for improved data quality and efficiency. - Enhanced Applications: The Onso platform is compatible with 10x Genomics' Single Cell 3' v3.1 assay. - Industry-Leading Accuracy: PacBio's Onso platform delivers unmatched sequencing accuracy, further enhancing the precision of 10x Genomics' cutting-edge research tools.

We are thrilled to welcome the PacBio Onso platform into the 10x Genomics Compatible Partner Program," Rena Bradham, VP and Global Head of Marketing, 10x Genomics

"PacBio's innovative approach to short read sequencing, paired with our leading single-cell technologies, provides an integrated solution that will enable researchers to push the boundaries of genomic science."