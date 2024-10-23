Tibetan women’s high-altitude adaptations drive greater reproductive success

Researchers uncover how specific genetic and cardiovascular traits give Tibetan women an edge in surviving and thriving at high altitudes, linking better oxygen delivery to more successful pregnancies.

Study: Higher oxygen content and transport characterize high-altitude ethnic Tibetan women with the highest lifetime reproductive success. Image Credit: sanyanwuji / ShutterstockStudy: Higher oxygen content and transport characterize high-altitude ethnic Tibetan women with the highest lifetime reproductive success. Image Credit: sanyanwuji / Shutterstock

In a recent study published in the journal PNAS, researchers explored how characteristics related to oxygen delivery among ethnic Tibetan women between 46 and 86 and living in high altitudes in Nepal are related to their number of live births. Their findings indicate that women showing better oxygen delivery to their tissues had the highest reproductive success during their lifetimes, particularly those who gave birth early and had long marriages.

Background

Women with the highest lifetime reproductive success exhibited low hypoxic heart rate responses (HHRR), suggesting a more efficient cardiovascular system that supports better oxygen delivery under stress.

Studying how natural selection affects adaptive traits requires combining data on genetics, physiology, sociocultural factors, and reproductive history. For this reason, human communities that are exposed to stress over long periods, such as those that experience hypoxic conditions at high altitudes, are ideal for researchers to study natural selection. Tibetan people have been exposed to high-altitude conditions for approximately 10,000 years and have distinctive biological characteristics related to oxygen delivery, which help them adapt to hypoxia. These include low hemoglobin concentrations, high ventilation, high blood flow, and low pressure in the pulmonary arteries, making them distinctive from other groups who also live in high-altitude regions, such as Andeans.

While pregnancies in high-altitude regions are associated with increased risks of low birth weight and preeclampsia, raising infant and maternal mortality, Tibetan women often have heavier infants and show higher levels of oxygen saturation, lower hemoglobin concentration, and improved uterine blood compared to migrants to high-altitude regions. These traits are associated with more live births, suggesting natural selection is acting on oxygen delivery. Several genes show signs of selection in Tibetans, which are crucial to the body’s response to hypoxia.

About the study

The study identified the EPAS1 gene as a significant genetic factor influencing hemoglobin concentration, a key trait for adapting to hypoxic environments at high altitudes.

In this study, researchers examined how cardiovascular, hematological, and respiratory characteristics in 417 Tibetan women living at high altitudes between the ages of 46 and 86 were associated with their reproductive success, measured by the number of live births they had. They also assessed the genetic mechanisms that underlie these characteristics. The study population comprised ethnically Tibetan women who are Nepali citizens living in villages at 3,500 to 4,100 meters altitude and only included those who had been married or pregnant and had lived in the Upper Mustang District their entire lives. Approximately 94% of the participants had no schooling, and more than 40% had used contraception to prevent pregnancy.

Researchers collected measurements through heart rate tests, echocardiography, and anthropometric tools. During data analysis, the models were reduced to 50 potential predictors, including altitude, contraception use, and age. Specific cardiovascular measurements, such as the diameter of the left ventricular outflow tract (LVOTDiamIndex), were identified as critical factors in predicting reproductive success, emphasizing the importance of effective oxygen transport.

Findings

The 417 women reported 2,193 pregnancies, resulting in 2,076 live births, 46 stillbirths, and 71 miscarriages. Women had an average of 5.3 pregnancies and 5.2 live births, ranging from 0 to 14 live births. Pregnancies and live births showed a high positive correlation of 0.97.

Heart anatomy played a critical role, with women who had wider left ventricular outflow tracts (LVOT) showing greater reproductive success, suggesting that cardiovascular adaptations are crucial for oxygen transport.

Women over 63 had the most live births, likely due to having children before family planning technology became accessible. The key predictors of more live births included longer marriage durations, earlier ages at first birth, low heart rate recovery rate, intermediate hemoglobin concentration around 13.4 g/dL, and high oxygen saturation. This intermediate hemoglobin level was critical because both lower and higher concentrations were linked to fewer live births—either due to insufficient oxygen delivery or increased blood viscosity that could impair circulation. Larger diameters in the left ventricular outflow tract, particularly in those who had twins, were also significant predictors of reproductive success. These findings highlight the role of better oxygen transport in the number of live births.

Parametric analysis showed that heart size, oxygen transport traits, and age are significant predictors, while tree-based analysis also identified variables such as age at first pregnancy and the duration of marriage. However, pulmonary and respiratory traits did not predict reproductive success, potentially due to the older age range of the study participants or differences in measurement protocols compared to younger Tibetan samples. Genetic analysis also linked the number of live births with heart rate recovery, hemoglobin concentration, and oxygen saturation, emphasizing the role of specific genes like EPAS1, which is crucial for maintaining oxygen homeostasis at high altitudes.

Conclusions

Researchers hypothesized that characteristics related to the delivery of oxygen would predict reproductive success and show genetic associations. Their findings support this hypothesis, with cardiovascular and hematological traits predicting more live births. However, pulmonary and respiratory traits did not have good predictive power, which could be due to measurement methods or age differences. For example, while younger Tibetan populations have shown distinctive pulmonary traits, these did not translate to higher reproductive success in this older cohort, suggesting that other cardiovascular factors may take precedence with age.

Intermediate hemoglobin concentration was found to be an important predictor. Low hemoglobin levels reduce live births due to insufficient oxygen, while high levels may cause health issues by increasing the viscosity of blood. The optimal hemoglobin concentration of around 13.4 g/dL aligns with the mode observed in the sample, suggesting a balance that supports oxygen delivery without raising blood viscosity—a factor crucial to maintaining cardiovascular health under hypoxic stress. While researchers used multiple analyses to increase confidence in their key findings, they were unable to infer causality, and the relatively small sample size limits the ability to detect subtle genetic effects. The study’s limited genetic analysis suggests a need for larger-scale studies to validate these findings and uncover more nuanced genetic relationships with reproductive success.

Overall, effective oxygen transport systems were key to reproductive success and survival in high-altitude regions, with this research providing insight into human adaptation to hypoxia and natural selection. This study highlights the complex interaction between genetics, physiology, and environmental adaptation, demonstrating that maintaining effective oxygen delivery is a multifaceted challenge influenced by a range of cardiovascular traits.

Journal reference:
  • Ye, S., Sun, J., Craig, S. R., Di Rienzo, A., Witonsky, D., Yu, J. J., Moya, E. A., Simonson, T. S., Powell, F. L., Basnyat, B., Strohl, K. P., Hoit, B. D., & Beall, C. M. (2024). Higher oxygen content and transport characterize high-altitude ethnic Tibetan women with the highest lifetime reproductive success. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, 121(45), e2403309121. DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2403309121, https://www.pnas.org/doi/10.1073/pnas.2403309121

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Priyanjana Pramanik

Written by

Priyanjana Pramanik

Priyanjana Pramanik is a writer based in Kolkata, India, with an academic background in Wildlife Biology and economics. She has experience in teaching, science writing, and mangrove ecology. Priyanjana holds Masters in Wildlife Biology and Conservation (National Centre of Biological Sciences, 2022) and Economics (Tufts University, 2018). In between master's degrees, she was a researcher in the field of public health policy, focusing on improving maternal and child health outcomes in South Asia. She is passionate about science communication and enabling biodiversity to thrive alongside people. The fieldwork for her second master's was in the mangrove forests of Eastern India, where she studied the complex relationships between humans, mangrove fauna, and seedling growth.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Pramanik, Priyanjana. (2024, October 23). Tibetan women’s high-altitude adaptations drive greater reproductive success. News-Medical. Retrieved on October 24, 2024 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241023/Tibetan-womene28099s-high-altitude-adaptations-drive-greater-reproductive-success.aspx.

  • MLA

    Pramanik, Priyanjana. "Tibetan women’s high-altitude adaptations drive greater reproductive success". News-Medical. 24 October 2024. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241023/Tibetan-womene28099s-high-altitude-adaptations-drive-greater-reproductive-success.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Pramanik, Priyanjana. "Tibetan women’s high-altitude adaptations drive greater reproductive success". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241023/Tibetan-womene28099s-high-altitude-adaptations-drive-greater-reproductive-success.aspx. (accessed October 24, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Pramanik, Priyanjana. 2024. Tibetan women’s high-altitude adaptations drive greater reproductive success. News-Medical, viewed 24 October 2024, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241023/Tibetan-womene28099s-high-altitude-adaptations-drive-greater-reproductive-success.aspx.

Suggested Reading

High blood pressure found to increase airway resistance and affect lung function
Mediterranean diet lowers risk of multiple heart and metabolic diseases
Genetic analysis shows smoking and high BMI increase dementia risk, but education and exercise protect
Maternal stress and depression alter infant DNA, with potential lifelong impact
New blood test rapidly diagnoses heart attacks
Beer consumption alters red blood cell lipid composition
Dietary inflammation linked to higher mortality risk in coronary heart disease patients
Genetic risk factors for long-COVID uncovered in a large multi-ethnic study

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback