Study aims to construct a circRNA-miRNA-mRNA network in hepatocellular carcinoma

Background and aims

Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is one of the most fatal malignancies. Epigenetic mechanisms have revealed that noncoding RNAs, such as microRNAs (miRNAs) and circular RNAs (circRNAs), are involved in HCC progression. This study aimed to construct a circRNA-miRNA-mRNA network in HCC and validate one axis within the network.

Methods

HCC-related transcriptome data were obtained from the Gene Expression Omnibus, and HCC-related genes were sourced from GeneCards to identify differentially expressed circRNAs and miRNAs. The targeting relationships between circRNA-miRNA and miRNA-mRNA interactions were predicted. The involvement of the hsa_circ_0001726/miR-140-3p/KRAS axis in HCC was evaluated through cellular experiments and survival analyses.

Results

We identified six differentially expressed circRNAs in HCC, which were linked to 13 miRNAs and 88 mRNAs. A network containing 34 circRNA-miRNA pairs and 194 miRNA-mRNA pairs was constructed. Cell proliferation and migration assays confirmed the role of hsa_circ_0001726 in promoting HCC progression, possibly through the miR-140-3p/KRAS axis. Survival analysis verified that hsa_circ_0001726 was a prognostic factor for overall survival in patients with HCC. The hsa_circ_0001726/miR-140-3p/KRAS axis also mediates lenvatinib resistance in HCC cells.

Conclusions

The HCC circRNA/miRNA/mRNA network provides new insights into the post-transcriptional regulatory mechanism of HCC. The hsa_circ_0001726/miR-140-3p/KRAS axis is involved in HCC progression and lenvatinib resistance.