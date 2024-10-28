Study reveals AI's potential and pitfalls in medical diagnosis

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of Minnesota Medical SchoolOct 28 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Published in JAMA Network Open, a collaborative team of researchers from the University of Minnesota Medical School, Stanford University, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and the University of Virginia studied how well doctors used GPT-4 -; an artificial intelligence (AI) large language model system -; for diagnosing patients. 

The study was conducted with 50 U.S.-licensed physicians in family medicine, internal medicine and emergency medicine. The research team found that the availability of GPT-4 to physicians as a diagnostic aid did not significantly improve clinical reasoning compared to conventional resources. Other key findings include: 

  • GPT-4 alone demonstrated significantly better scores in diagnostic performance, surpassing the performance of clinicians using conventional diagnostic online resources and clinicians assisted by GPT-4.
  • There was no significant enhancement in diagnostic performance with the addition of GPT-4 when assessing clinicians using GPT-4 against clinicians using conventional diagnostic resources. 

"The field of AI is expanding rapidly and impacting our lives inside and outside of medicine. It is important that we study these tools and understand how we best use them to improve the care we provide as well as the experience of providing it," said Andrew Olson, MD, a professor at the U of M Medical School and hospitalist with M Health Fairview.

This study suggests that there are opportunities for further improvement in physician-AI collaboration in clinical practice."

Andrew Olson, MD, Professor, University of Minnesota Medical School

These results underline the complexity of integrating AI into clinical practice. While GPT-4 alone showed promising results, the integration of GPT-4 as a diagnostic aid alongside clinicians did not significantly outperform the use of conventional diagnostic resources. This suggests a nuanced potential for AI in healthcare, emphasizing the importance of further exploration into how AI can best support clinical practice. Further, more studies are needed to understand how clinicians should be trained to use these tools.

The four collaborating institutions have launched a bi-coastal AI evaluation network -; known as ARiSE -; to further evaluate GenAI outputs in healthcare.

Funding for this research was provided by the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation.

Source:

University of Minnesota Medical School

Journal reference:

Goh, E., et al. (2024) Large Language Model Influence on Diagnostic Reasoning. JAMA Network Open. doi.org/10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2024.40969.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Exploring innovations in cardiovascular medicine at TCT MedTech Forum
Research reveals only a few brain regions remain untouched by transition to motherhood
Exploring AI's role in transforming healthcare diagnosis and treatment
AI tools improve maternity care outcomes for women
FDA strengthens AI regulation to ensure patient safety and innovation in healthcare
Review highlights advances in flexible optoelectronics for cardiac healthcare
Research links COVID-19 vaccines to temporary facial palsy in over 5,000 patients
Inside the Alzheimer's Association: Dr. Heather Snyder on Driving Research and Collaboration

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Can soda taxes fight obesity? New research adds to the debate