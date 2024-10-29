New study to investigate the effectiveness of care provided in children's homes

The effectiveness of care provided in children's homes will be investigated in a new study by Kingston University, London, the National Children's Bureau and Ofsted.

Outcomes for those in children's homes currently lag behind those of other children in care and means they are at greater risk of going missing, being involved in the youth justice system and experiencing mental health difficulties.



According to the Children's Charities Coalition report into social care spending, expenditure on children's residential care has risen by more than £1bn since 2010/11 - equivalent to an increase of 89 per cent. Much of this has been a result of an increase in the number of children placed in residential care, which has more than doubled since 2011. It's believed this trend has come, at least in part, due to a shortage of suitable alternative placements rather than this type of care being assessed as the best option for the child.



This new research project, funded by the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR), aims to establish a better understanding of the experiences of children in children's homes and to feed into an evidence base for a needs-led approach to commissioning and provision. With an increased focus from government on profiteering in the children in care market, the study will be crucial in informing how government can intervene positively with children's best interests at heart.



The study will examine anonymised data from over 25,000 children who had a placement in a children's home between 2014 and 2023, with Kingston University working with the children's social care data insights team at Ofsted.



Gathering insights from those with lived and professional experience will also be a key part of the research, with the National Children's Bureau leading a series of focus groups and interviews with young people with direct experience of children's homes as well as with parents, care staff and decision-makers in the sector.



Experts by experience will also be involved in the design and dissemination of the research throughout the project.



The study will shed light on:

How local authorities make decisions in relation to commissioning children's placements

How outcomes for children relate to the type of provision they receive

Why some placements in children's homes work better than others

Initial findings from the study are expected in March 2026, with a final report scheduled for August 2026. It is hoped the research will deepen and broaden knowledge about what works well for children in children's homes, examining the factors affecting placement stability, placement change and different exit routes from care.



The research will use a range of measures to identify the outcomes for young people in children's homes at ages 16 and 18. It is therefore hoped the voice of care-experienced children and young people will help to shape policy and practice in this area.



Professor of Social Work at Kingston University Rick Hood is leading the study and hopes the study will improve outcomes for children in care. "Nearly one in ten children in care live in a children's home and they need the best possible care to help them to thrive. This research will help us better understand which children's homes are able to provide stability of care for which children, and how this matters for children's education and welfare. We plan to use evidence from the study to support reform and improve services in the sector."



Strategic Director for External Affairs at the National Children's Bureau, Phil Anderson said the study continues the ongoing partnership with Kingston to examine and address key issues facing children in care. "We hope this research will provide a clear evidence base that supports effective policy and practice to ensure all children receive effective and well-funded services that respond to their individual needs. It is crucial that children in, or leaving care, are supported to improve their wellbeing with the necessary stability to manage the transition to independence."



National Director for Regulation and Social Care at Ofsted, Yvette Stanley, said the research will bring greater insight and understanding of what works and what needs to change to improve the system for all children. "In our work inspecting local authorities and regulating and inspecting children's homes, we do witness some good decision-making, despite the challenges in finding the right homes for children.



"We have seen residential workers build great relationships with children, but this is not universally the case. And there are too many children, particularly those with multiple needs, who are not being served well by the system."