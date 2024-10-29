Successful treatment of metastatic malignant glomus tumor with BRAF and MEK inhibitors

A new case report was published in Oncotarget's Volume 15 on October 11, 2024, entitled "Complete response to encorafenib plus binimetinib in a BRAF V600E-mutant metastasic malignant glomus tumor."

As highlighted in the abstract, glomus tumors (GT) are rare mesenchymal neoplasms originating in dermal arteriovenous structures involved in thermoregulation. While generally benign, some can exhibit malignant features, leading to aggressive behavior, metastasis, and limited response to standard chemotherapy. The identification of the BRAF V600E mutation in certain malignant GT cases offers a promising therapeutic target.

In their paper, researchers Marta Arregui, Antonio Calles, María del Mar Galera, Ana Gutiérrez, Carlos López-Jiménez, Carolina Agra, Adriana Fernández, Natalia Gutiérrez, María de Toro and Rosa Álvarez from Gregorio Marañón University Hospital and Fundación Jiménez Díaz University Hospital in Madrid, Spain, document a remarkable clinical and metabolic response in a case of metastatic BRAF V600E-mutated glomangiosarcoma treated with the combination of encorafenib and binimetinib.

They report on a 45-year-old male patient with stage IV malignant GT carrying a BRAF V600E mutation, who was treated systemically with encorafenib and binimetinib. This approach led to a swift clinical and radiological improvement.

"To our knowledge, our patient represents the first reported case of a metastatic malignant GT successfully treated with BRAF and MEK inhibitors, achieving a long-lasting complete morpho-metabolic response."