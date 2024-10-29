Successful treatment of metastatic malignant glomus tumor with BRAF and MEK inhibitors

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
OncotargetOct 29 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

A new case report was published in Oncotarget's Volume 15 on October 11, 2024, entitled "Complete response to encorafenib plus binimetinib in a BRAF V600E-mutant metastasic malignant glomus tumor."

As highlighted in the abstract, glomus tumors (GT) are rare mesenchymal neoplasms originating in dermal arteriovenous structures involved in thermoregulation. While generally benign, some can exhibit malignant features, leading to aggressive behavior, metastasis, and limited response to standard chemotherapy. The identification of the BRAF V600E mutation in certain malignant GT cases offers a promising therapeutic target.

In their paper, researchers Marta Arregui, Antonio Calles, María del Mar Galera, Ana Gutiérrez, Carlos López-Jiménez, Carolina Agra, Adriana Fernández, Natalia Gutiérrez, María de Toro and Rosa Álvarez from Gregorio Marañón University Hospital and Fundación Jiménez Díaz University Hospital in Madrid, Spain, document a remarkable clinical and metabolic response in a case of metastatic BRAF V600E-mutated glomangiosarcoma treated with the combination of encorafenib and binimetinib.

They report on a 45-year-old male patient with stage IV malignant GT carrying a BRAF V600E mutation, who was treated systemically with encorafenib and binimetinib. This approach led to a swift clinical and radiological improvement.

"To our knowledge, our patient represents the first reported case of a metastatic malignant GT successfully treated with BRAF and MEK inhibitors, achieving a long-lasting complete morpho-metabolic response."

Source:

Oncotarget

Journal reference:

Arregui, M., Calles, A., Galera, M. del M., Gutiérrez, A., López-Jiménez, C., Agra, C., Fernández, A., Gutiérrez, N., Toro, M. de, & Álvarez, R. (2024). Complete response to encorafenib plus binimetinib in a BRAF V600E-mutant metastasic malignant glomus tumor. Oncotarget15(1), 717–724. https://doi.org/10.18632/oncotarget.28654

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Novel antibodies show promise for tumor targeting and RAD51 inhibition
AI outperforms radiologists in brain tumor diagnosis
Molecular chaperones as key players in tumor suppressor stability
Study shows equal effectiveness of proton beam therapy and IMRT for prostate cancer
Engineered E. coli shows promise in cancer immunotherapy
Pediatric brain tumor research takes leap forward with CBTN data
Optimized nanoadjuvants enhance in situ tumor vaccine for ovarian cancer
3D-printed model created to mimic cancer metastasis

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
New PET scan effectively detects benign insulinomas in the pancreas