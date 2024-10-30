New device enables real-time monitoring of stem cell growth

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Osaka UniversityOct 30 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Unlike most cells in the human body, stem cells have the unique ability to divide indefinitely. This unique property makes them especially appealing to scientists exploring ways to extend human lifespans or develop new methods for repairing damaged tissues. Pluripotent stem cells have the potential to differentiate into any of the three primary tissue types — endoderm (such as the intestines, stomach, and lungs), mesoderm (such as muscle, bones, and heart), and ectoderm (such as nerves and skin). However, cultivating these cells in incubators and guiding their differentiation into the desired cell type remains a major challenge. Advancements in this field could unlock significant progress in bioengineering, including the potential to grow entire organs artificially.

In a recent study published in Lab on a Chip, researchers at Osaka University unveiled a new compact in-incubator cell imaging device called INSPCTOR. This device allows for real-time remote monitoring of cell growth, even in compact incubators.

INSPCTOR leverages lens-free imaging technology integrated with thin-film transistors (TFT). TFT image sensors absorb scattered light passing through objects and shining onto a thin film, generating electrical charges. Each TFT sensor is the same size as a standard glass slide and can capture images of up to six culture chambers on a typical 8-well cell culture plate. As a result, six cultures can be observed independently, and multiple units can be managed simultaneously within a compact incubator.

One of the main advantages of our approach are that effective quality control of stem cell cultures and cell production processes can be easily implemented."

Taishi Kakizuka, Osaka University

To demonstrate the value of the INSPCTOR system, the researchers used it to monitor the transition of epithelial cells, which are stationary and tightly bound, into mesenchymal cells, which move more freely. This transformation plays a crucial role in many natural processes, such as embryonic development and wound healing. They demonstrated that the progression of cells could be precisely measured based on the light reaching the sensor beneath the culture plate.

Even more impressively, the researchers observed stem cells differentiating into cardiomyocytes, which subsequently began beating in unison. The team recorded the effect of drugs on the beating rate of contractions, as well as changes in the beating frequency over time as the cells matured. "We anticipate that our work will contribute to advancements in regenerative medicine and drug discovery," said Takeharu Nagai, the study's senior author. The advantage of INSPCTOR over current available devices lies in its compact size and potential for cost-effective mass production.

Because the differentiation process is highly sensitive and prone to failure under incorrect conditions, verifying proper development is crucial. Moreover, the process is time-consuming, and quickly detecting any errors is essential. The ability to monitor cell growth becomes increasingly important as automation takes on a larger role in cell culturing.

Source:

Osaka University

Journal reference:

Kakizuka,  T. (2024) Compact lens-free imager using thin-film transistor for long-term quantitative monitoring of stem cell culture and cardiomyocyte production. Lab on a Chip. doi.org/10.1039/d4lc00528g.

Posted in: Cell Biology | Medical Science News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New insights into stem cell control in plant meristems
Research unveils how HMGA2 regulates stress responses in stem cells
Researchers uncover new mechanism of stem cell differentiation linked to cancer progression
Scientists reveal how DNA methylation drives astrocytes to become stem cells, unlocking new potential for brain repair
Patient-derived gut organoids reveal new insights into Crohn's disease subtypes
Zbtb18 regulates cKit expression for HSC self renewal
Researchers create mini-brains to study autism and test new treatments
Astrocytes reprogrammed to brain stem cells through methylation

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Researchers identify possible candidates for multipotent stem cells in the sea anemone