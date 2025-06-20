New technique boosts production of canine stem cells for veterinary use

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Osaka Metropolitan UniversityJun 20 2025

Mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs), which can be harvested from fat and bone marrow, have immune-modulating and anti-inflammatory effects that are beneficial for both human and veterinary medicine. However, MSCs have a limited proliferation capacity, with their quality varying depending on the donor's age and where they were harvested from. For this reason, a method for producing MSCs using induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) is attracting attention as a means to provide a stable supply of homogeneous MSCs. IPSCs have unlimited proliferation capacity and can be differentiated into various cell types. Despite this potential, there are only a limited number of studies focusing on dogs.

To improve canine medicine, a research team led by Professor Shingo Hatoya and Dr. Masaya Tsukamoto at Osaka Metropolitan University's Graduate School of Veterinary Science has successfully generated iPSCs from four different types of canine somatic cells. Using these cells, the optimal method for producing canine MSCs was investigated.

By applying a method used for producing human MSCs, the research team successfully produced quality canine MSCs with high proliferation capacity and expressed MSC markers. Furthermore, when comparing four types of iPS cell-derived MSCs, it was found that the highest quality MSCs were obtained from urine cells.

The establishment of a method for producing highly proliferative canine MSCs is expected to advance regenerative veterinary medicine."

Dr. Masaya Tsukamoto, Osaka Metropolitan University's Graduate School of Veterinary Science

Professor Hatoya concluded, "Going forward, we plan to conduct further verification of the immune regulatory and therapeutic effects of MSCs produced from canine iPS cells."

Source:

Osaka Metropolitan University

Journal reference:

Tsukamoto, M., et al. (2025). Generation of canine induced pluripotent stem cell-derived mesenchymal stem cells: Comparison of differentiation strategies and cell origins. Regenerative Therapy. doi.org/10.1016/j.reth.2025.05.008.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Research identifies seven genes that drive hematopoietic stem cell fate
Harnessing nanomaterials to induce ferroptosis in cancer treatment
Gene editing can trigger inflammatory, senescence-like responses in blood stem cells
Drug-carrying DNA aptamers offer dual action against leukemia stem cells
Scientists decode differentiation pathways of human blood stem cells
Human dental stem cells can be transformed into excitable neuronal cells, study shows
Researchers reverse muscle stem cell aging with Prostaglandin E2
WayBetter’s QuitBet app wins digital health award at Society of Behavioral Medicine conference

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Food-as-medicine could save billions in healthcare costs—here’s what’s standing in its way