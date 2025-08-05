Researchers question the historical basis of ancient psychedelic rituals

A new article in the peer-reviewed journal Psychedelic Medicine takes aim at one of the most influential, and controversial, narratives in comparative psychedelic culture: the idea that ancient Greek mystery rites at Eleusis were fueled by psychedelic drugs.

The theory that sacred rituals in the ancient world were secretly powered by psychoactive substances has gained traction in books like "The Road to Eleusis" (1978) and "The Immortality Key (2020), and across social media on podcasts such as that of Joe Rogan. Proponents claim this forgotten tradition of "entheogenic religion" forms the hidden foundation of Western spirituality-a "religion with no name" now being rediscovered after centuries of suppression.



In the current article, Dr. Sharday Mosurinjohn and Dr. Richard Ascough, religious studies professors from Queen's University, critique what they call "the psychedelic mysteries hypothesis." Rather than dismissing psychedelics or ancient spirituality, the article advocates responsible curiosity and better historical scholarship. The authors argue that clinicians and scientists should not rely on this ancient psychedelic mysteries narrative to justify the use of a psychedelic treatment, participating in a research study, or to otherwise validate psychedelic treatments or research as legitimate.



"Psychedelics should not be framed as somehow more credible, or more safe, or more therapeutic on the basis of a flawed idea that they were used by ancient Pagans at Eleusis, and inherited by early Christians after them," says Dr. Mosurinjohn.



"The idea that Eleusis was secretly psychedelic is often treated as a proven fact in psychedelic science publications and presentations, even though the speculative and circumstantial evidence does not bear it out," says Dr. Mosurinjohn. "This narrative is being used as part of a campaign for modern legal and religious legitimacy, but it risks undermining the broader psychedelic movement by standing on shaky historical ground. There have been, and are, lots of religious and spiritual drug practices - but according to the evidence to date, Eleusis wasn't one of them. So let's ask: why does the myth continue?"



The authors express the view that the focus on finding the "original" psychedelic religion in the Western past can sideline actual living traditions-both indigenous and esoteric-that have preserved and created psychedelic wisdom. Instead of continuing to reiterate a moribund thesis on drug usage at Eleusis, the article urges the psychedelic community to focus on locating resources for transformative practice when it's looking into the psychedelic past and present, and to see drug and non-drug methods of spiritual transformation together as part of the big picture of the right to liberty. The article closes with a call for deeper engagement with both ancient and contemporary traditions-not to prove psychedelics were always there, but to ask how they can be more skillfully used today.