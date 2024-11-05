UCD researcher wins European Research Council Synergy Grant for NanoX project

University College Dublin (UCD) researcher Dr. Nicola Fletcher has received a coveted European Research Council (ERC) Synergy Grant for her groundbreaking project NanoX.

The ERC today announced a total of €571 million in funding for 57 projects that will bring leading researchers together to combine their expertise, knowledge and resources to push the boundaries of scientific discovery. The funding is part of the EU's Horizon Europe research and innovation program.

A veterinary pathologist and infectious disease expert at UCD School of Veterinary Medicine, Dr Fletcher is one of two Synergy Grant recipients in Ireland this year. This brings Ireland's Synergy participation to six grants in total, four of the grantees are from UCD.

With funding of over €6 million, Dr Fletcher's collaboration with Dr Venera Weinhardt at the University of Heidelberg in Germany and Professor Maria Harkiolaki at the UK's national synchrotron light source science facility Diamond Light Source Limited, aims to develop and implement innovative x-ray technology for tissue biopsies. This will allow them to visualise tissues at a level of detail not previously possible, a crucial step for understanding the mechanisms of disease.

Congratulations to Dr. Fletcher on winning the fourth ERC Synergy Grant for UCD. Her achievement exemplifies the excellence of our researchers who are building strong international collaborations to drive innovation and address global challenges."

Professor Kate Robson Brown, UCD Vice President for Research, Innovation and Impact

UCD researchers Professor Emma Teeling, Dr Claire Harnett and Professor Padraig Dunne have received Synergy Grants in previous years.

Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth, Iliana Ivanova, said, "Innovation thrives on collaboration, especially when tackling the pressing scientific challenges of our time. The ERC Synergy Grants work with Horizon Europe funding to connect brilliant minds across borders and disciplines, enabling them to push the frontiers of knowledge together."

President of the European Research Council, Professor Maria Leptin, said, "It is so inspiring to see how the Synergy Grants bring together remarkable researchers from many disciplines, countries and even continents, united by their ambition to tackle difficult research questions. Congratulations to all the winners - I look forward to following their progress as they push our boundaries of knowledge."

Nearly 32% of the successful researchers announced this year were women, the highest proportion since the Synergy scheme began. Six research teams, including the NanoX team, are composed entirely of female researchers.

The NanoX Project

Successful treatment of diseases can often rely on restoring the normal structure and function of cells within tissues and organs. However, it is currently challenging to visualise detailed cellular changes within whole tissues in response to disease.

Soft x-ray microscopy is a novel, exciting imaging technique which allows scientists to visualise cells in exquisite detail, but it has yet to be applied to imaging whole tissues.

Project NanoX (Nanoscale X-ray tissue imaging: understanding the pathophysiology of hepatitis E infection) will merge the skillsets of international experts in infectious disease, physics and structural biology to develop techniques to allow imaging of tissue micro-biopsies. Using Hepatitis E virus (HEV), an important emerging zoonotic viral infection without available therapies or vaccines, the team will advance understanding of this complex and poorly understood disease. Ultimately, the scientific and technological innovations developed and implemented in this project could revolutionise clinical diagnostics and research, providing new ways to characterise, diagnose, and treat a range of diseases in any species at a level of detail.

Ad Astra fellow at UCD School of Veterinary Medicine and a Fellow of the UCD Conway Institute, Dr Nicola Fletcher, said, 'I am delighted and honoured to receive this ERC synergy grant, which will allow me to work with world leading researchers in the field of soft x-ray microscopy. The UCD Conway Institute is home to the world's first commercially available laboratory scale soft x-ray microscope, built and designed by Sirius XT Ltd. Together with the University of Heidelberg and the Diamond Light Source in Oxford, we have the state-of-the-art facilities we need to develop new ways to image tissue biopsies in exquisite detail. This will allow us to characterise diseases at the cellular level.

"I am confident that this project will deliver new ways to diagnose and treat a wide range of diseases in humans and animals. I'm passionate about One Health, the idea that animal, human and environmental health are all linked and we must consider all of them when trying to improve the health of any one. This project fits perfectly within One Health and will benefit all species."

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
