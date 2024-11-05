Werner syndrome gene plays key role in maintaining cellular organization and DNA stability

A new research paper was published in Aging (listed by MEDLINE/PubMed as "Aging (Albany NY)" and "Aging-US" by Web of Science), Volume 16, Issue 20 on October 17, 2024, entitled, "Werner syndrome RECQ helicase participates in and directs maintenance of the protein complexes of constitutive heterochromatin in proliferating human cells."



Researchers from the Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology at the University of Washington have discovered that the Werner syndrome gene (WRN), linked to premature aging, plays a crucial role in maintaining cellular organization and DNA stability. Their study shows that loss of WRN function disrupts essential protein interactions, potentially accelerating aging as cells lose structural integrity.



Werner syndrome is a rare genetic disorder that causes accelerated aging due to mutations in the WRN gene, which disrupts normal cell functions. The WRN gene is typically responsible for essential tasks like DNA repair, replication, and maintaining telomeres-;the protective caps on DNA that shorten with age. However, exactly how WRN loss leads to faster aging is still not fully understood.



In this study, researchers Pavlo Lazarchuk, Matthew Manh Nguyen, Crina M. Curca, Maria N. Pavlova, Junko Oshima, and Julia M. Sidorova found that beyond its known roles, the WRN gene is also essential for maintaining a specialized structure in the cell nucleus called constitutive heterochromatin (CH). CH is a densely packed form of DNA that keeps certain parts of the genome stable and "switched off," protecting against unwanted changes. In cells lacking WRN, the CH structure becomes disorganized, leading to DNA instability and accelerating cellular aging.



Another important finding was that WRN loss affects the nuclear envelope, the membrane surrounding DNA, which houses essential proteins like Lamin B1 and Lamin B receptor (LBR). These proteins anchor constitutive heterochromatin (CH) to the nuclear membrane, helping keep DNA compact and stable. Without WRN, this anchoring weakens, and the cell's internal structure begins to resemble that of aging cells.

"Our study highlights WRN as a contributor to the integrity of CH and points at the altered levels and distribution of LBR as a mediating mechanism."



By identifying WRN's role in organizing the cell's interior, this study provides a new perspective on age-related genomic instability, where DNA becomes more prone to damage.



In conclusion, this research highlights the importance of stable cell structures in slowing aging, potentially paving the way for future treatments targeting WRN pathways to protect DNA integrity and combat premature aging. This new insight may also inform therapies for age-related diseases.