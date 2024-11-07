Study finds high hepatitis C rates among opioid overdose patients

New research from the University of Missouri School of Medicine indicates that accidental opioid overdose patients in central Missouri have high rates of hepatitis C infections, despite only 40% of patients having a history of testing. 

Hepatitis C is a virus that primarily affects the liver and can range in severity from a mild illness to a serious chronic condition. It spreads through contact with blood, and is commonly transmitted through sharing needles or syringes, unsafe blood transfusions or from unsterilized needles used for tattoos and body piercings. 

Our data indicates many patients may be going undiagnosed for hepatitis C. This can lead to a chronic infection, which can cause liver failure or cancer." 

Julie Stilley, associate research professor of emergency medicine

The study examined 120 patient encounters in three emergency departments in central Missouri. Only 40% had any history of hepatitis C testing, and 20 patients tested positive for the infection. This marks a prevalence of about 42% among the tested population. Older patients, aged 55-64, were most likely to test positive and the least likely to not have any screening history. This group only accounts for nine patients, however. 

"There were a significant number of patients who tested positive for hepatitis C, despite the low screening rate. It's possible there are other infections that were missed," said John Swift, co-author and medical student. "Implementing universal testing across overdose patients could identify hepatitis C before it deals permanent damage, and potentially save lives." 

Over the last few decades, the number of hepatitis C cases has increased with the rise of injection drug use and the abuse of opioids, making it a risk factor for the disease. The U.S. Preventative Task Force recommends every adult should get screened at least once in their life for hepatitis C. 

"Opioid Overdose Patients in Central Missouri, United States, Have High Rates of Hepatitis C Infection and Limited Testing History" was recently published in Cureus, an open-access journal published by Springer Nature. Stilley and Swift are the only authors on the paper and declare no conflicts of interest. 

University of Missouri-Columbia

Swift, J. A., & Stilley, J. (2024). Opioid Overdose Patients in Central Missouri, United States, Have High Rates of Hepatitis C Infection and Limited Testing History. Cureus. doi.org/10.7759/cureus.67140.

