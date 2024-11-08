Recruitment underway for a clinical trial testing new vaccine against respiratory viruses

Recruitment is underway for a clinical trial testing a vaccine candidate produced with The University of Queensland's molecular clamp technology against life-threatening respiratory viruses.

Vicebio, the vaccine company licensed to develop the UQ technology, has developed a new candidate vaccine to fight respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (hMPV).

Both viruses cause respiratory tract diseases which may be severe, especially in children under the age of 5, in adults and the elderly as well as in immunocompromised individuals.

UQ virologist Professor Keith Chappell, co-inventor of the molecular clamp, said the trial is being facilitated by the University of the Sunshine Coast's (UniSC) Clinical Trials network across 3 dedicated trial centres in Southeast Queensland, including Brisbane, the Sunshine Coast and Moreton Bay regions.

"Both RSV and hMPV infections have surged throughout Australia in recent years and there is a real need to explore new proactive protection and prevention options," Professor Chappell said.

"It is exciting to see this home-grown technology used to develop a unique vaccine to potentially prevent respiratory illness caused by these two viruses.

Vicebio Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel Hanon said the Phase I trial would determine the safety and immunogenicity of the vaccine compared to a recently licensed RSV vaccine.

RSV and hMPV cause substantial hospitalizations and health problems for our older adult community. The innovative Vicebio vaccine candidate could be a turning point in reducing the burden of disease associated with respiratory viruses, especially in vulnerable populations." Dr. Emmanuel Hanon, Vicebio Chief Executive Officer

120 older adults aged 60 to 83 are needed for the clinical trial being coordinated by UniSC Clinical Trials.

Principal Investigator Dr Nischal Sahai said participants must be in good health and meet key criteria to be eligible for the study.

"Trial volunteers must not have had a documented RSV and/or hMPV infection in the previous 12 months and will be paid for their time on the trial.," Dr Sahai said.

"I should stress that 'good health' allows for many well-controlled chronic conditions and we hope that members of the community will support this important project."

UQ's commercialization company UniQuest exclusively licensed the clamp technology to Vicebio for non-epidemic use.

Proof-of-concept testing last year cleared the way to progress the technology to be used in a range of research programs.

For further information or to register your interest, visit UniSC Clinical Trials.