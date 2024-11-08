Recruitment underway for a clinical trial testing new vaccine against respiratory viruses

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
The University of QueenslandNov 8 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Recruitment is underway for a clinical trial testing a vaccine candidate produced with The University of Queensland's molecular clamp technology against life-threatening respiratory viruses.

Vicebio, the vaccine company licensed to develop the UQ technology, has developed a new candidate vaccine to fight respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (hMPV).

Both viruses cause respiratory tract diseases which may be severe, especially in children under the age of 5, in adults and the elderly as well as in immunocompromised individuals.

UQ virologist Professor Keith Chappell, co-inventor of the molecular clamp, said the trial is being facilitated by the University of the Sunshine Coast's (UniSC) Clinical Trials network across 3 dedicated trial centres in Southeast Queensland, including Brisbane, the Sunshine Coast and Moreton Bay regions.

"Both RSV and hMPV infections have surged throughout Australia in recent years and there is a real need to explore new proactive protection and prevention options," Professor Chappell said.

"It is exciting to see this home-grown technology used to develop a unique vaccine to potentially prevent respiratory illness caused by these two viruses.

Vicebio Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel Hanon said the Phase I trial would determine the safety and immunogenicity of the vaccine compared to a recently licensed RSV vaccine.

RSV and hMPV cause substantial hospitalizations and health problems for our older adult community.

The innovative Vicebio vaccine candidate could be a turning point in reducing the burden of disease associated with respiratory viruses, especially in vulnerable populations."

Dr. Emmanuel Hanon, Vicebio Chief Executive Officer

120 older adults aged 60 to 83 are needed for the clinical trial being coordinated by UniSC Clinical Trials.

Principal Investigator Dr Nischal Sahai said participants must be in good health and meet key criteria to be eligible for the study.

Related Stories

"Trial volunteers must not have had a documented RSV and/or hMPV infection in the previous 12 months and will be paid for their time on the trial.," Dr Sahai said.

"I should stress that 'good health' allows for many well-controlled chronic conditions and we hope that members of the community will support this important project."

UQ's commercialization company UniQuest exclusively licensed the clamp technology to Vicebio for non-epidemic use.

Proof-of-concept testing last year cleared the way to progress the technology to be used in a range of research programs.

For further information or to register your interest, visit UniSC Clinical Trials.

Source:

The University of Queensland

Posted in: Drug Trial News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Real world data highlights effectiveness of RSV vaccine
New CDC report highlights disparities in flu hospitalization and vaccination
COVID-19 vaccine uptake higher in people with mental illness but drops for those not on medication
Study finds minority patients less likely to refuse vaccines
Drug-free nasal spray demonstrates effectiveness in blocking viral and bacterial infections
VALANX Biotech and Fina Biosolutions Introduce ClickCRM for Rapid Conjugate Vaccine Development
Hexavalent vaccine can reduce spread of whooping cough
African production of mpox vaccines could secure the continent’s health

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Houston Methodist researchers join national consortium to develop herpesvirus vaccine