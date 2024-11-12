New treatment offers hope for children with Acute Flaccid Myelitis

Researchers at Kennedy Krieger Institute's International Center for Spinal Cord Injury (ICSCI) have made a remarkable advancement in treating children with Acute Flaccid Myelitis (AFM), a rare but severe neurological condition that causes sudden paralysis.

A new study, published in the journal Children, demonstrates that a combination of Transcutaneous Spinal Cord Stimulation (TSS) and movement training can help children with AFM improve their ability to walk. TSS is a non-invasive therapy where electrical current is applied through pads placed on the skin to the spine. It amplifies the volume on signals traveling from the brain through the spinal cord, facilitating muscle activation and restoring motor function.

The study involved four children with spinal cord injuries caused by AFM. Over a series of 22 therapy sessions, the patients received TSS while moving on a treadmill as part of their body weight was supported by a harness system. The results were promising-;three children showed improvements in walking distance, and two had measurable gains in posture, speed, and overall walking function.

Rebecca Martin, OTR/L, OTD, CPAM, Manager of Clinical Education and Training at ICSCI and primary investigator of the study, says the research shows TSS is a safe, effective intervention that offers a new path for rehabilitation and improved quality of life.

It's encouraging to witness the transformations in these children. TSS is revolutionizing the field of neurorehabilitation, providing a safe alternative to the aggressive surgeries often required for young patients." Rebecca Martin, OTR/L, OTD, CPAM, Manager of Clinical Education and Training at ICSCI

AFM typically follows a viral infection and inflames the spinal cord, leaving children with long-term paralysis in their diaphragm, arms and/or legs. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, AFM affects approximately one in 1 million children in the United States each year. Because it is so rare, it is often challenging for researchers to gather large sample sizes necessary for comprehensive studies. The research at Kennedy Krieger offers hope to families who often have limited options.

"This treatment is giving families a long-awaited solution when they previously had no answers," said Martin. "Now our goal is to continue refining this approach and make it more widely available to these rare patients across the country."

ICSCI at Kennedy Krieger is working to develop therapies that restore function for children living with complex neurological conditions.