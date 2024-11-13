POINT project launches video to showcase its healthcare advancements

POINT is an innovative EU-funded project focused on advancing healthcare for individuals affected by Covid-19. Today, it is pleased to announce the release of a new video detailing the project's mission, objectives, and transformative potential for clinical care.

Aimed at raising awareness among healthcare professionals, policy makers, and the public, the video introduces viewers to POINT's approach, underscoring the critical role of personalised care for non-communicable diseases. It presents how the project's advanced biomarker research and virtual twin model will offer predictive insights for clinicians, enabling more effective interventions for those recovering from Covid and helping reduce the socio-economic burden associated with chronic illness.

The POINT project brings together experts across diverse fields in order to improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs across the EU. By developing advanced biomarkers, a digital twin model to simulate clinical scenarios, and clinical guidelines, POINT aims to equip healthcare systems with the tools needed to manage long-term health impacts of Covid and other related health challenges. The project has access to an important dataset collected from over 6 million individuals, providing a solid foundation for research that can guide more personalized and effective healthcare interventions.

The POINT team invites stakeholders, healthcare providers, and all interested individuals to view the video and join in supporting its mission to improve healthcare outcomes.