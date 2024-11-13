POINT project launches video to showcase its healthcare advancements

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
POINTNov 13 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

POINT is an innovative EU-funded project focused on advancing healthcare for individuals affected by Covid-19. Today, it is pleased to announce the release of a new video detailing the project's mission, objectives, and transformative potential for clinical care.

Aimed at raising awareness among healthcare professionals, policy makers, and the public, the video introduces viewers to POINT's approach, underscoring the critical role of personalised care for non-communicable diseases. It presents how the project's advanced biomarker research and virtual twin model will offer predictive insights for clinicians, enabling more effective interventions for those recovering from Covid and helping reduce the socio-economic burden associated with chronic illness.

The POINT project brings together experts across diverse fields in order to improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs across the EU. By developing advanced biomarkers, a digital twin model to simulate clinical scenarios, and clinical guidelines, POINT aims to equip healthcare systems with the tools needed to manage long-term health impacts of Covid and other related health challenges. The project has access to an important dataset collected from over 6 million individuals, providing a solid foundation for research that can guide more personalized and effective healthcare interventions.

The POINT team invites stakeholders, healthcare providers, and all interested individuals to view the video and join in supporting its mission to improve healthcare outcomes.

Source:

POINT

Posted in: Healthcare News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Limited impact of prenatal COVID-19 exposure on child neurodevelopmental outcomes
Could vitamin D help COVID-19 patients? Meta-analysis highlights potential ICU reduction
Masks and smart seating cut COVID-19 risks on flights, review finds
Non-Hispanic Black children and low-income youth disadvantaged in concussion care
Remote interpreting raises concerns about communication quality in healthcare
COVID-19 raises the risk of type 2 diabetes in children, study reveals
Exploring AI's role in transforming healthcare diagnosis and treatment
Study reveals AI's potential and pitfalls in medical diagnosis

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Link between COVID-19 and long-term risk of autoimmune and autoinflammatory connective tissue disorders