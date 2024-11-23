NYU Langone Health hosts annual "Sala-bration" event to honor leaders in pediatric care

NYU Langone Health hosted its annual "Sala-bration" event on November 12 to recognize the impactful work of Sala Institute for Child and Family Centered Care. As an integral part of Hassenfeld Children's Hospital at NYU Langone, Sala Institute fosters meaningful partnerships among healthcare providers, children, and families. Over the past 11 years, Sala Institute has profoundly influenced and enhanced the excellence of clinical care across Hassenfeld Children's Hospital through its support services, resilience programs, and safety and quality initiatives.

Held at Hassenfeld Children's Hospital, the event brought together 130 attendees to celebrate $3.2 million in fundraising to support and expand Sala Institute's mission and resources. The evening featured opening remarks from Robert I. Grossman, MD, CEO of NYU Langone Health and dean of NYU Grossman School of Medicine, along with heartfelt reflections from Sala Institute co-founders Trudy Elbaum Gottesman and Robert W. Gottesman.

Its founding donors, the Gottesmans, are steadfast advocates for children's health and have helped NYU Langone reach key milestones in pediatric care. Named in honor of Trudy's mother, Sala Bierman Elbaum, a Holocaust survivor, Sala Institute serves as a symbol of resilience, with an ongoing commitment to supporting children and families, and their partnership with faculty and staff throughout the care journey.

"Bob and I are incredibly proud of Sala's growth and accomplishments," said Trudy. "It's deeply fulfilling to see our collective vision bring comfort and support to children and their families when they need it most—and to know this impact will continue for years to come."

This year's celebration honored Jason C. Fisher, MD, director of Children's Surgical Services at Hassenfeld Children's Hospital and director of the Division of Pediatric Surgery at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, for his dedication to advancing Sala's child- and family- centered culture. The Gottesmans, along with colleagues and patient families, celebrated Dr. Fisher's commitment to providing exceptional surgical care.

I'm humbled to be recognized as a Sala champion. Caring for children is a team effort, and when people with diverse skills work together, the outcome is always greater than the sum of its parts. Sala services are seamlessly integrated with the medical care we provide at Hassenfeld Children's Hospital, and having such a resource is essential to our mission." Dr. Jason C. Fisher, MD, Director of Children's Surgical Services, Hassenfeld Children's Hospital and Director, Division of Pediatric Surgery, NYU Grossman School of Medicine

In honor of Dr. Fisher, Ellen Cambe shared her family's experience at Hassenfeld Children's Hospital, where Dr. Fisher and a multidisciplinary team saved her daughter Malaya's life. Malaya was diagnosed before birth with congenital diaphragmatic hernia—a rare condition causing a large hole in the diaphragm through which abdominal organs push into the chest, inhibiting lung development. She therefore required complex surgery shortly after birth. Ellen recounted how Dr. Fisher guided her family through this difficult time with clarity and empathy, ensuring they understood each medical decision. His straightforward yet compassionate team approach provided a steady presence as they navigated the challenges of life support and delicate surgeries.

"Dr. Fisher's expertise and commitment to Malaya and our family kept us going through the hardest days," said Ellen. "He treated us as partners in her care, which made all the difference in feeling like we could handle whatever came next."

Now that Malaya is 9, her story continues to highlight the critical role of collaborative family-centered care.

Sala Institute leads a range of programs in close collaboration with clinical teams, patients, and families:

Sala Child and Family Support Services and Resilience Programs: offering child life, creative arts therapies, the KiDS of NYU Foundation Integrated Behavioral Health Program, integrative medicine, nutrition, pain management, palliative care, social work, and spiritual support

Family Partnership Programs: enhancing patient experience through Sala Family Advisory Council, Sala Youth Advisory Council, and Sala Patient and Family Faculty Program

Patient Safety and Quality Programs

"Trudy and Bob's long-standing and unwavering support for pediatric care at NYU Langone has profoundly impacted the lives of thousands of children and their families," said Catherine S. Manno, MD, the Pat and John Rosenwald Professor of Pediatrics and chair of the Department of Pediatrics. "Sala is essential to the compassionate, personalized care we provide, and I extend my heartfelt thanks to them for their visionary leadership in ensuring every child and family receives the highest level of support."