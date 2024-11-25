Case Western Reserve secures $1.5 million NIH grant to improve bacterial vaginosis treatments

Bacterial vaginosis (BV), the most prevalent condition affecting the female reproductive system in women aged 15 to 44, is linked to such serious health risks as preterm birth, gynecological malignancies and sexually transmitted diseases.

But effective long-term treatments for BV are limited: More than half experience a recurrence within six months, according to several studies.

With a $1.5 million grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), researchers at the Case Western Reserve School of Medicine will study the dynamics of BV in hopes of identifying a more effective approach.

We hope to gain insights into promoting health within the human microbiome and to find better ways to prevent and treat infections that involve multiple types of bacteria. This research is a promising step toward better treatments for BV and highlights Case Western Reserve's commitment to advancing women's health." Gina Lewin, Assistant Professor, Department of Pathology, Case Western Reserve School of Medicine

BV, which causes pain, odor and discharge-;in addition to possible serious health risks-;occurs from an imbalance in vaginal bacteria.

Lewin and her team of microbial ecologists-;also part of Case Western Reserve's Center for Global Health and Diseases-;will investigate the diversity of bacteria in the vaginal microbiome at a single-cell level. They will focus on the different strains of bacteria present and their individual behaviors.

Lewin's approach will examine the genetic variations within thousands of bacterial cells from vaginal microbiome, which could lead to understanding how BV develops and why some women respond better to treatment than others. This aspect of the study will work with established patient groups in collaboration with researchers at the University of Manitoba, Canada.

In addition, researchers will examine how individual bacterial cells behave and interact with a host environment, using advanced sequencing technology.