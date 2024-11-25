Case Western Reserve secures $1.5 million NIH grant to improve bacterial vaginosis treatments

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Case Western Reserve UniversityNov 25 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Bacterial vaginosis (BV), the most prevalent condition affecting the female reproductive system in women aged 15 to 44, is linked to such serious health risks as preterm birth, gynecological malignancies and sexually transmitted diseases.

But effective long-term treatments for BV are limited: More than half experience a recurrence within six months, according to several studies.

With a $1.5 million grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), researchers at the Case Western Reserve School of Medicine will study the dynamics of BV in hopes of identifying a more effective approach.

We hope to gain insights into promoting health within the human microbiome and to find better ways to prevent and treat infections that involve multiple types of bacteria. This research is a promising step toward better treatments for BV and highlights Case Western Reserve's commitment to advancing women's health."

Gina Lewin, Assistant Professor, Department of Pathology, Case Western Reserve School of Medicine

BV, which causes pain, odor and discharge-;in addition to possible serious health risks-;occurs from an imbalance in vaginal bacteria.

Lewin and her team of microbial ecologists-;also part of Case Western Reserve's Center for Global Health and Diseases-;will investigate the diversity of bacteria in the vaginal microbiome at a single-cell level. They will focus on the different strains of bacteria present and their individual behaviors.

Related Stories

Lewin's approach will examine the genetic variations within thousands of bacterial cells from vaginal microbiome, which could lead to understanding how BV develops and why some women respond better to treatment than others. This aspect of the study will work with established patient groups in collaboration with researchers at the University of Manitoba, Canada.

In addition, researchers will examine how individual bacterial cells behave and interact with a host environment, using advanced sequencing technology.

Source:

Case Western Reserve University

Posted in: Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Patient-derived organoids: Transforming cancer research and personalized medicine
Western diet accelerates endometriosis growth and disrupts gut health
Gut microbiome found to play key role in chronic disease progression
BMI's influence on disease pathogenesis uncovered in new research
Professor Nancy Ip: Pioneering New Paths in Neurodegenerative Therapy
Parkinson's disease drug disrupts the gut microbiome by inducing iron deficiency
Mapping human biology: Human Cell Atlas leads a new era in precision medicine
Gut microbiome changes linked to onset of rheumatoid arthritis among at-risk individuals

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
The synergy of nutrition and traditional medicine for holistic health and wellbeing