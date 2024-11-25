Knowing your family health history is key to reducing heart attack or stroke risk

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
American Heart AssociationNov 25 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Research shows that as much as half of your risk for heart disease can come from your family genes. Experts from the American Heart Association, celebrating a century of lifesaving service as the world's leading nonprofit organization focused on heart and brain health for all, say knowing your family health history is an important step to reducing your risk for a heart attack or stroke.

"In coming weeks as people gather for family holiday festivities, there will be lots of trips down memory lane and stories shared from past generations. As you're reminiscing, it's a good time to find out more about your family health history. Did Great-Grandma Agnes pass away from a heart attack? Did Uncle Bob survive a stroke? Knowing that you have a history of cardiovascular disease among your relatives is important, because it can mean you are at an increased risk of also having a heart attack or stroke," said Keith Churchwell, M.D., FAHA, American Heart Association volunteer president and an associate clinical Professor of Medicine at Yale School of Medicine in New Haven, Connecticut and adjunct Associate Professor of Medicine at the Vanderbilt School of Medicine, Nashville, Tennessee. "Once you recognize you may be at increased risk, you can take some important steps to stay healthy."

Churchwell said that having a family history of heart disease or stroke isn't a death sentence, but it should be a wake-up call. While you may be genetically predisposed to cardiovascular disease, there are a lot of factors that are within your control to lower your overall risk.

Not smoking or vaping, making sure you are eating healthy and staying physical active are all good ways to keep heart disease or stroke at bay. Even then, you may find that high cholesterol or high blood pressure are just in your genes and there's no way around it. That's when early diagnosis and proper lifestyle modifications and even medications, if necessary, are going to be especially important to you."

Keith Churchwell, M.D., FAHA, American Heart Association volunteer president and an associate clinical Professor of Medicine at Yale School of Medicine

Churchwell notes that genetics isn't the only way your family's health and health habits may impact your risk.

"Many times, family prevalence of cardiovascular disease can be driven by the environment in which people live," Churchwell said. "If parents smoke, their children may also develop that habit early on. Unhealthy family eating habits can certainly be generationally shared. And if the family spends most free time in front of a TV or engaging in other screen time rather than sharing more physical activity, even just a walk in the neighborhood after dinner, that could chart the course of a lifetime of sedentary behavior."

Related Stories

A study published in the American Heart Association journal Circulation, found people with high genetic risks for heart disease could significantly lower that risk if they adhered to the Association's prescription for ideal cardiovascular health, now known as Life's Essential 8™.

Life's Essential 8 comprises five health behaviors and three health factors:

  • Eat Better
  • Be More Active
  • Quit Tobacco
  • Get Healthy Sleep
  • Manage Weight
  • Control Cholesterol
  • Manage Blood Sugar
  • Manage Blood Pressure

Along with following Life's Essential 8, Churchwell offered some other helpful tips for people with a family history of cardiovascular disease:

  • If you don't know your family's full history, start with your immediate family. Find out if your brothers, sisters, parents or grandparents had heart disease or a stroke and how old they were when these developed.
  • Share your family history with your health care professional as soon as possible
  • Get a baseline on important routine health screenings like blood pressure, cholesterol, blood glucose and weight.
  • Schedule routine checkups with your health care team and follow their instructions for good health, including taking any medication as prescribed.
  • Recognize the signs of a heart attack and stroke, and if you experience any symptoms, call 9-1-1 immediately.
  • Learn Hands-Only-CPR -; most out-of-hospital cardiac arrests happen in the home, know how to save a loved one if needed.
Source:

American Heart Association

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study: 40% of newly diagnosed heart failure patients also have atrial fibrillation
New nasal spray form of bumetanide shows promise for heart failure treatment
Study suggests a key to kick-start the heart's own repair mechanism
Coronary artery calcium scores found to predict risk of heart attack and death in both men and women
Electronic nudges boost flu vaccination rates among heart attack survivors
How vitamin B3 could be the secret to living longer and protecting your heart
CRISPR-based therapy shown to be safe, effective for people with transthyretin amyloidosis
Decoding the genetic roots of stroke and heart attack

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Study reveals new genetic explanation for dilated cardiomyopathy