New food-grade natural solution created for tackling obesity

As obesity rates continue to rise, many are turning to prescription medicines like Ozempic for weight loss. But with significant side effects, accessibility and cost issues, alternatives are needed.

University of South Australia researchers have created a new, food-grade, natural solution for obesity, that not only cuts the kilos and improves metabolic health but does so without the nasty side effects.

Engineered from a plant fibre coating (inulin) and a combination of coconut and palm kernel oils (medium chain triglyceride – or MCT – oils), the new InuMCT microcapsules reduce inflammation and improve metabolic markers, such as blood glucose levels.

Through in vivo testing over a 21-day period, the study shows that InuMCT microcapsules:

Significant overall reduction in western diet-induced weight gain after 21 days

Western diets are typically high in fats and contribute towards obesity.

Lowered blood sugar by 15%

Blood sugar is an essential factor in managing obesity and diabetes.



Blood sugar is an essential factor in managing obesity and diabetes. Reduced inflammatory markers by 78%

Inflammation is a key contributor to obesity-related and other diseases.



Inflammation is a key contributor to obesity-related and other diseases. Reduced liver enzyme levels by up to 47%

High liver enzymes are linked to poor diet and obesity.

Improved protective gut bacteria by 8.3-fold.

Protective gut bacteria support the gut lining and help prevent ‘leaky gut’ syndrome.

In Australia, obesity affects two thirds of adults and more than a quarter of children. Globally, one in eight people are obese, with at least 2.8 million people dying each year as a result.

UniSA PhD researcher Amin Ariaee says that InuMCT presents a natural approach for metabolic health and obesity-related conditions.

“Obesity is a global epidemic with multifaceted health problems that extends far beyond weight gain,” Ariaee says.

“We know obesity is a state of systemic inflammation, resulting from complex biochemical pathway, rather than simply excess calories. But despite this, current treatments tend to ignore role of the gut microbiome, instead focusing on downstream effects, such as body weight and hyperglycemia.

“Anti-obesity drugs also tend to upset the gut microbiome, which not only leads to unpleasant side effects such as nausea, stomach pain, and diarrhea, but can also exacerbate long term inflammation and weight gain.

“Our research is changing this. The new InuMCT microcapsules are created from food-grade, natural products that actively promote a healthy gut microbiome, reduce inflammation, and significantly reduce excess weight. And the results we’re seeing are extremely positive – both for weight reduction and metabolic health.”

Smaller than a red blood cell, the InuMCT microcapsules are created by spray drying an MCT nanoemulsion with a liquid form of inulin. This unique combination enhances its dispersion and anti-inflammatory effects in a solid dosage form that can be taken as a tablet or capsule.

Senior researcher, Dr Paul Joyce says that combining food-quality InuMCT with other obesity treatments can dually promote weight loss and long-term gut health.

“Cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, stroke, kidney disease, and even mental health conditions are all associated with obesity. But rather than addressing just one symptom, such as excess weight, we’re taking holistic approach to treatment to address all,” Dr Joyce says.

“Our InuMCT microcapsules deliver a viable and effective means to target obesity and metabolic disease, while concurrently supporting gut health.

“In this way, they can regulate body weight and better manage metabolic health without the uncomfortable side effects so commonly reported with pharmaceutical obesity treatments.

“Obesity is a modifiable disease. InuMCT offers a promising strategy for addressing obesity and improving overall health.”

This pioneering research offers a new perspective on gut-based therapies, providing an innovative, natural option for managing obesity. The researchers now plan to investigate InuMCT’s potential as an adjunct therapy in clinical settings.