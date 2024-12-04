Study highlights gaps in current health programs for truck drivers

It might seem out of place on the side of a highway, but purpose-built exercise equipment installed at truck stops across Australia could be just the thing to encourage truck drivers to take a break and take control of their health and wellbeing.

In the first meta-analysis of how health behavior interventions can affect truck drivers, researchers at the University of South Australia have found that tailored, multi-level and innovative approaches to truck driver health are required to enact positive change, as current interventions are not working.

Reviewing the effectiveness of health interventions for more than 2000 truck drivers across 19 studies, researchers found that the only health interventions showing promise were programs promoting physical activity or eating more fruit and vegetables.

All other existing initiatives – such as goal setting, lifestyle counselling, motivational interviewing, and health-behavior education and training – had little effect on truck drivers' health.

In the United States, trucks transport about $10.4 trillion per year of the total value of commodities. In Australia, this is $224.2 billion, and in the United Kingdom it accounts for at £127 billion per year.

The sector is vital for global economies, yet their employees, specifically truck drivers, have one of the highest rates of chronic diseases, obesity, and occupational injuries.

Almost a third of truck drivers have three or more diagnosed medical conditions (four times greater than the average person); more than half of truck drivers are obese; and one in five drivers under 35 report severe levels of psychological distress.

UniSA's Dr Rosa Virgara says there is a critical need to better support truck drivers' health and wellbeing.

"Truck drivers are the beating heart of Australia's economy. They drive thousands of kilometers every day to ensure the safe delivery of everything we use in daily life, but when it comes to their own health and wellbeing, there's a lot lacking," Dr Virgara says.

Whether it's long hours, shiftwork, poor diet or inactivity, the health risks associated with the truck driver occupation are significant and varied. As a result, truck drivers have some of the highest rates of poor physical activity and other chronic diseases including cardiovascular disease, high BMI/obesity, depression, and back pain which impacts their ability to lead healthy lives." Dr. Rosa Virgara, University of South Australia

"Further to this, there are wider safety implications associated with truck driver health, as evidence demonstrates that drivers with multiple health issues have higher rates of accidents.

"Given the importance of the industry, it's vital that we prioritize the development of practical and scalable healthy lifestyle interventions that can support health and well-being of truck drivers. And importantly, we must involve truck drivers themselves in this process."

As the transport industry increasingly recognizes the importance of addressing driver health, researchers hope to develop and implement sustainable and effective interventions that address the unique challenges facing truck drivers.

"Strategies such as providing balanced and healthy subsidized lunches to truck drivers, as well as creating and upkeeping places for exercise during a rest break, could be a starting point in integrating health interventions into their working lives.

"Ultimately, the drivers know their needs best, and any future research should work with the transport sector, consulting with trucking companies, communities, government agencies and the drivers themselves to help improve the lives of those working in such a valuable profession."