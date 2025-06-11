AMA endorses resolution to expand access to anti-obesity medications

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
The Endocrine SocietyJun 11 2025

The American Medical Association (AMA) House of Delegates today passed the Endocrine Society's resolution to improve access to anti-obesity medications.

In the resolution, the AMA committed to advocating for reducing the burden of prior authorization, when health care providers must seek insurance plan approval before prescribing anti-obesity medications. Currently, some insurers require approval before every dose change. Doses often need to be adjusted as patients become acclimated to taking GLP-1s, a new class of anti-obesity medication.

Research has shown these medications can help adults lose an average of 15%-20% of their weight. Despite their effectiveness, fewer than 20% of large employers cover the costs of GLP-1s to treat obesity, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. Medicare is prohibited by law from covering these medications.

Expanded access would benefit many of the more than two in five adults nationwide who are living with obesity, according to the Society's Obesity Playbook. Obesity is caused by a complex mix of environmental and development factors, and it puts individuals at risk for other conditions such as heart disease and diabetes. Improved access to anti-obesity medications could help reduce obesity-related medical costs, which total $173 billion a year in the United States.

Many health care providers are delaying prescribing anti-obesity medications to avoid burdening their patients with high pharmacy bills. Removing hurdles to accessing this treatment will help more patients receive the care they need to effectively treat this chronic disease."

Amanda Bell, M.D., one of the Society's House of Delegates representatives

In addition, the resolution supports the elimination of insurance requirements that force patients to obtain prescriptions only from contracted disease management companies. These measures would broaden access to anti-obesity medications.

The Endocrine Society, the American Association of Clinical Endocrinology and the American Society for Reproductive Medicine introduced the resolution. Co-sponsors of the resolution include the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery, the Obesity Medicine Association and the American College of Physicians.

The adopted resolution builds upon the existing AMA policy of advocating for access to bariatric surgery and other obesity treatments to improve patient care and reduce health care costs.

Source:

The Endocrine Society

Posted in: Medical Condition News | Healthcare News | Pharmaceutical News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Gut bacteria and genes jointly shape obesity risk, review reveals hidden links
Leading health organizations release guidance on nutrition support for GLP-1 obesity therapies
Residual inflammation can linger in psoriasis patients despite skin treatment
Obesity associated with anxiety and cognitive impairment in mice
Maternal obesity linked to children's heightened risk of infection-related hospitalizations
American Heart Association fellowship supports study of protein linking obesity and heart disease
Switching to a low fat diet slows pancreatic precancer development in mice
Mediterranean eating habits help European children fight genetic obesity risk

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Older adults with obesity face barriers and stigma in social care