AMA endorses resolution to expand access to anti-obesity medications

The American Medical Association (AMA) House of Delegates today passed the Endocrine Society's resolution to improve access to anti-obesity medications.



In the resolution, the AMA committed to advocating for reducing the burden of prior authorization, when health care providers must seek insurance plan approval before prescribing anti-obesity medications. Currently, some insurers require approval before every dose change. Doses often need to be adjusted as patients become acclimated to taking GLP-1s, a new class of anti-obesity medication.



Research has shown these medications can help adults lose an average of 15%-20% of their weight. Despite their effectiveness, fewer than 20% of large employers cover the costs of GLP-1s to treat obesity, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. Medicare is prohibited by law from covering these medications.



Expanded access would benefit many of the more than two in five adults nationwide who are living with obesity, according to the Society's Obesity Playbook. Obesity is caused by a complex mix of environmental and development factors, and it puts individuals at risk for other conditions such as heart disease and diabetes. Improved access to anti-obesity medications could help reduce obesity-related medical costs, which total $173 billion a year in the United States.

Many health care providers are delaying prescribing anti-obesity medications to avoid burdening their patients with high pharmacy bills. Removing hurdles to accessing this treatment will help more patients receive the care they need to effectively treat this chronic disease." Amanda Bell, M.D., one of the Society's House of Delegates representatives

In addition, the resolution supports the elimination of insurance requirements that force patients to obtain prescriptions only from contracted disease management companies. These measures would broaden access to anti-obesity medications.



The Endocrine Society, the American Association of Clinical Endocrinology and the American Society for Reproductive Medicine introduced the resolution. Co-sponsors of the resolution include the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery, the Obesity Medicine Association and the American College of Physicians.



The adopted resolution builds upon the existing AMA policy of advocating for access to bariatric surgery and other obesity treatments to improve patient care and reduce health care costs.