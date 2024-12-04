Study reveals non-invasive technique for early detection of sepsis

Clinicians lack methods for early detection of sepsis, a dysregulated response to infection that can result in life-threatening organ failure if treatment is delayed. New research published in The FASEB Journal reveals the potential of a non-invasive strategy that assesses blood flow through skeletal muscle.

The strategy involves imaging methods-;called hyperspectral near-infrared spectroscopy and diffuse correlation spectroscopy-;commonly used at the bedside to monitor tissue conditions. In experiments conducted in rodents, use of these methods together detected signs of sepsis in the skeletal muscle microcirculation before vital organs like the brain had been affected.

Investigators next plan to test the combination technique's ability to monitor microcirculatory function in patients in intensive care.

Sepsis is a leading cause of death around the world that disproportionately affects vulnerable populations and those in low-resource settings. Since early recognition can significantly improve outcomes and save lives, our team is committed to developing accessible technology for early sepsis detection and to guide timely interventions."

Rasa Eskandari, co-corresponding author, MD-PhD candidate at Western University, in Ontario, Canada

Eskandari, R., et al. (2024) Non-invasive point-of-care optical technique for continuous in vivo assessment of microcirculatory function: Application to a preclinical model of early sepsis. The FASEB Journal. doi.org/10.1096/fj.202401889R.

