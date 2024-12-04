evitria partners with Sapio Sciences to streamline antibody workflow management and reporting

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Sapio SciencesDec 4 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Sapio Sciences, the science-aware lab informatics platform, today announced that evitria, a leader in antibody expression services, has selected Sapio’s Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) and Sapio Report Builder to enhance its sample tracking, data capture, and reporting capabilities.

Zurich-based evitria has established itself as a premier CHO-based transient expression services provider for antibodies and other recombinant proteins, serving a diverse clientele ranging from academic laboratories to global biopharmaceutical companies.

After an extensive evaluation process where Sapio demonstrated an understanding of evitria’s complex workflow needs, the company chose Sapio ELN and Sapio Report Builder to streamline complex workflows, and Sapio Report Generator will enable the creation of customized reports directly from the system.

Working with Sapio Sciences marks a significant step forward in our workflow and data management capabilities. The highly flexible Sapio solution nicely captures our existing workflows, streamlining data capture and processing, requiring only limited retooling of our processes or retraining for our employees. It also provides a platform for future growth and optimization, and we are confident that this integration will enhance our ability to serve our global client base with even greater efficiency and precision.”

Stefan Schmidt, CEO, evitria

Related Stories

Mike McCartney, Chief Commercial Officer at Sapio, commented: “We are thrilled to partner with evitria, a true innovator in antibody expression services. The Sapio platform was designed to meet the evolving needs of life sciences organizations like evitria, reinforcing our mission to elevate science and empower scientists. Our team’s deep understanding of scientific workflows allowed us to address evitria’s specific needs and showcase our commitment to accelerating discovery and improving lives.”

Source:

Sapio Sciences

Posted in: Business / Finance

Tags: , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

evitria Partners with Sapio Sciences to Streamline Antibody Workflow Management and Reporting
Novel antibody shows promise for pain relief in peripheral nerves
Maternal RSV vaccination timing optimizes newborn immunity through improved antibody transfer
New trial shows felzartamab reduces proteinuria in IgA nephropathy patients
New antibody platform targets evolving viruses
Phase 3 trial assesses clazakizumab in kidney transplant recipients with caAMR
Researchers develop new antibody with potential to treat several types of cancer
Elevated antibody responses to Epstein-Barr virus linked to increased risk of multiple sclerosis

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Antiverse raises £3.5 M ($4.6 M) to advance generative AI antibody design platform