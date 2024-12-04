evitria partners with Sapio Sciences to streamline antibody workflow management and reporting

Sapio Sciences, the science-aware™ lab informatics platform, today announced that evitria, a leader in antibody expression services, has selected Sapio’s Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) and Sapio Report Builder to enhance its sample tracking, data capture, and reporting capabilities.

Zurich-based evitria has established itself as a premier CHO-based transient expression services provider for antibodies and other recombinant proteins, serving a diverse clientele ranging from academic laboratories to global biopharmaceutical companies.

After an extensive evaluation process where Sapio demonstrated an understanding of evitria’s complex workflow needs, the company chose Sapio ELN and Sapio Report Builder to streamline complex workflows, and Sapio Report Generator will enable the creation of customized reports directly from the system.

Working with Sapio Sciences marks a significant step forward in our workflow and data management capabilities. The highly flexible Sapio solution nicely captures our existing workflows, streamlining data capture and processing, requiring only limited retooling of our processes or retraining for our employees. It also provides a platform for future growth and optimization, and we are confident that this integration will enhance our ability to serve our global client base with even greater efficiency and precision.” Stefan Schmidt, CEO, evitria

Mike McCartney, Chief Commercial Officer at Sapio, commented: “We are thrilled to partner with evitria, a true innovator in antibody expression services. The Sapio platform was designed to meet the evolving needs of life sciences organizations like evitria, reinforcing our mission to elevate science and empower scientists. Our team’s deep understanding of scientific workflows allowed us to address evitria’s specific needs and showcase our commitment to accelerating discovery and improving lives.”