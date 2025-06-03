Real world data confirms effectiveness of nirsevimab in young infants with bronchiolitis

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Universita Cattolica del Sacro CuoreJun 3 2025

A single dose of the long-acting antibody nirsevimab developed to prevent respiratory syncytial virus infections (The drug has been approved at the European level to protect infants in their first season of exposure to the virus) to infants can halve hospitalizations for bronchiolitis. It is the result of a study involving the Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore, Rome campus - Fondazione Policlinico Universitario Agostino Gemelli IRCCS, co-ordinated by Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya (UPC), Catalonia, Children's Emergency Department, Leicester Royal Infirmary and University of Edinburgh, the first to analyse a 'real world' case study.

The work was published in the journal Lancet Regional Health - Europe and was co-ordinated by Dr. Danilo Buonsenso, researcher in General and Specialist Paediatrics at the Faculty of Medicine of the Catholic University and paediatrician at the Paediatric Infectious Diseases Unit of the Fondazione Policlinico Gemelli IRCCS.

Buonsenso explains: 'now, for the first time, a real-world study has analyzed the concrete impact of nirsevimab by comparing European countries with different health policies: Catalonia (Spain), where the drug was introduced in 2023-2024, and some areas of the UK and Rome (Italy), where it had not yet been adopted'.

Background

Bronchiolitis is an acute viral infection that affects the respiratory system of children under one year of age mainly in the first six months of life with greater frequency between November and March. It is often associated with respiratory syncytial virus infection (in about 3 out of 4 cases) that can cause respiratory failure especially in children under one year of age - among babies under six months old.

But other viruses can also be the cause, metapneumovirus, coronavirus, rhinovirus, adenovirus, influenza and parainfluenza viruses. Infection results from transmission primarily by direct contact with infected secretions.

The study

The data, collected from 68 Catalan hospitals and 5 hospitals in the United Kingdom and Italy, show a clear result: in children under 6 months in Catalonia, hospitalizations for bronchiolitis have almost halved compared to the average of previous seasons. Emergency room admissions for the same age group were also significantly reduced. In contrast, no significant reduction emerged in the other European centres where nirsevimab was not administered.

Related Stories

The drug's effect was less pronounced in older children (between 6 and 23 months), suggesting that the greatest efficacy is concentrated in the first few months of life. The authors also emphasize the need for larger, internationally coordinated studies, not least to assess the economic sustainability of introducing nirsevimab on a large scale.

The study represents an important step in assessing the real effectiveness of new preventive strategies against RSV, comparing for the first time countries with different approaches to its implementation, Buonsenso concludes.

Source:

Universita Cattolica del Sacro Cuore

Posted in: Child Health News | Drug Trial News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Delays in cancer diagnosis persist for young people with certain tumors
First-in-class antibody-drug conjugate shows high response rates in rare blood cancer trial
Study identifies distinct long COVID symptoms in young children
Early teen obesity in boys may affect the health of future generations
Banning fluoride could cause widespread dental disease in children
Scientists make major progress toward an effective HIV vaccine
Parental or caregiver intuition may better detect deterioration in pediatric patients
Waters introduces BioResolve Protein A Affinity Columns to accelerate antibody titer measurement, enhancing process agility and batch quality

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Gaps in surveillance leave European children at risk of acute flaccid myelitis