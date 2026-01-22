Understanding caregivers' perceptions when witnessing episodes of terminal lucidity in children

Research assessed caregivers' perceptions when witnessing episodes of terminal lucidity in children. The findings indicate that witnessing these episodes was regarded as a profoundly spiritual experience, capable of influencing personal belief systems. All caregivers shared what they had seen with others, receiving reactions of scepticism and/or acceptance.

There are records of several unusual experiences reported by people in a terminal state, occurring in the final days, hours, or minutes of life. One such experience, known as terminal lucidity (TL), is characterised by an unexpected surge of mental clarity, which may occur along with a brief recovery of cognitive abilities. TL can be considered a medical enigma which is difficult to explain, as those who experience it often, though not always, exhibit irreversible physiological decline.



Although research on TL has increased substantially over the past decade, most studies focus on reports from elderly adult populations. Some cases of TL in children have recently been documented in contemporary literature, however, no study has examined the caregivers' feelings when witnessing TL in children.



Recognizing this gap, an international team of researchers, led by Natasha Tassell-Matamua (Massey University, New Zealand) and supported by the Bial Foundation, investigated the impact that witnessing TL in children may have on caregivers. The aim was to assess how caregivers perceived TL, how this experience might influence their belief systems, how they disclosed what they witnessed to others, and what reactions they received.



In the article "Impacts on Caregivers of Witnessing Terminal Lucidity in Children", published in OMEGA - Journal of Death and Dying, the authors explain that, between 2023 and 2025, they conducted an online survey with seven caregivers to assess the impact of witnessing TL in 11 children aged between 3 and 16 years.



The findings revealed that witnessing TL in children was regarded as a transformative spiritual experience, influencing caregivers' belief systems and making them more spiritually inclined. All caregivers who participated in the study disclosed what they had witnessed to others, receiving a mix of accepting and sceptical responses.



Healthcare professionals were considered the most sceptical about TL, except for those who worked closely with the child and developed a sense of connection. Other colleagues of the caregivers reported feeling comforted and inspired upon learning about the TL their peer had witnessed. The results of this study highlight the need for greater education on end-of-life experiences among healthcare professionals, to reduce the stigma associated with disclosing TL to colleagues and to provide the peace and comfort necessary for caregivers of terminal patients.



"We can say that research on TL is still in its infancy", notes Natasha Tassell-Matamua, while emphasizing that "TL appears to be a profoundly moving experience for terminally ill patients and a potentially transformative experience for those who witness it". In particular, the findings of the study "suggest that witnessing TL in children may initiate a spiritual transformation with implications similar to post-traumatic growth or to the changes often observed in individuals who have had a Near-Death Experience (NDE) or who have been educated about NDEs training", reflects the researcher.