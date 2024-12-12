electronRx to launch purpleDx pulmonary disease smartphone app for remote lung function monitoring

electronRx, a leading digital medicine and biomarker company driving healthcare through pulmonary innovation, today announced that it will launch purpleDx, a cardiopulmonary assessment app built to medical device standards, at CES 2025 from 7-10 Jan in Las Vegas, USA. The technology enables chronic respiratory disease (CRD) patients to detect and monitor digital biomarkers of lung function at home, while providing clinicians with real-time data to customize treatment plans and help improve patient outcomes.

purpleDx is a smartphone app with accompanying clinical dashboard to support clinicians in detecting, monitoring, and treating pulmonary diseases, including asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, interstitial lung disease and pulmonary hypertension. It was developed in collaboration with several respiratory clinics and the company's recent charity partner, the European pulmonary hypertension association (PHA Europe).

The scalable technology utilizes digital biomarkers generated from mobile device sensors that feed into high impact actionable clinical biomarkers to assess physiological cardiopulmonary metrics, such as heart rate, respiratory rate and tidal volume. Healthcare providers can access the physiological data in real time via the clinical dashboard, enabling them to monitor patients' lung function remotely and adjust treatment plans accordingly to help optimize drug efficacy. Remote monitoring also ensures patients need only travel to the hospital when necessary, saving them time and energy as well as helping to streamline healthcare delivery.

CRDs are the third leading cause of death, globally. electronRx's proprietary suite of digital solutions is dedicated to improving the lives of people with breathing disorders using smartphone technology to measure changes in cardiac and pulmonary functions to support them in making informed interventions. These digital apps are built onto the iPhone and use the camera to capture and measure the blood flow around the face that is invisible to the human eye. A typical 30-60 second measurement captures millions of data points that can then be converted into digital biomarkers to capture a range of physiological measurements.