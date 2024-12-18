Automated system enhances stroke rehabilitation using robots

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Osaka Metropolitan UniversityDec 18 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

The increasing number of strokes and subsequent rehabilitation has highlighted the growing need for effective care strategies. Serious side effects, such as motor paralysis, can be challenging to mend, but the recent incorporation of robots into treatment has shown promise.

Automated robots repeatedly provide the proper movements necessary to recover motor function. However, to ensure appropriate care tailored to the degree of motor paralysis, knowledge of robots and rehabilitation is needed.

Osaka Metropolitan University Professor Takashi Takebayashi of the Graduate School of Rehabilitation Science led a team in collecting data from the actual use of Teijin Pharma Ltd.'s rehabilitation robot ReoGo-J.

The team looked into the rehabilitation programs that were selected by medical staff to match the degree of motor paralysis. By analyzing the data, the group developed the world's first system that automatically recommends the optimal rehabilitation program. Based on a simple test to check the degree of motor paralysis in a patient's hands, an appropriate treatment can be determined.

By using this system, as long as medical professionals can carry out the test, even staff without experience with robots can provide appropriate robotic rehabilitation for motor paralysis. We hope this will lead to the further promotion of robot rehabilitation and a reduction in the burden on medical staff."

Professor Takashi Takebayashi, Graduate School of Rehabilitation Science, Osaka Metropolitan University

The findings are published in Scientific Reports.

Source:

Osaka Metropolitan University

Journal reference:

Takebayashi, T., et al. (2024). Automatic setting optimization for robotic upper-extremity rehabilitation in patients with stroke using ReoGo-J: a cross-sectional clinical trial. Scientific Reports. doi.org/10.1038/s41598-024-74672-2.

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Bloodletting therapy offers promising treatment for heat stroke
Baycrest study discovers role of thalamus in post-stroke recovery
Study highlights disparities in stroke costs across healthcare services in Latin America
Mexican American women show highest rates of medication nonadherence after stroke
Study reveals effects of temporary blood flow loss on blood vessels in hypertensive rats
Thalamus damage plays key role in long-term stroke disability
New statement highlights role of palliative care in stroke recovery
Women skip post-stroke medications more often than men, study reveals

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Edoxaban proves effective in preventing blood clots, stroke after heart valve surgery