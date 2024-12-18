New target identified for malaria treatment

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Case Western Reserve UniversityDec 18 2024

Malaria, caused by a parasite transmitted to humans through an infected mosquito's bite, is a leading cause of illness and death worldwide.

Most susceptible are pregnant women, displaced people and children in developing countries, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Treating the disease is difficult because Plasmodium falciparum, the deadliest malaria parasite, is resistant to nearly all malaria medications.

But in a study published today in Science Advances, researchers at Case Western Reserve University describe how they may have found a new target: a cholesterol-managing protein called PfNCR1.

That's an important finding because a parasite needs just the right amount of cholesterol to survive and grow in its host, said Edward Yu, a professor of pharmacology at the Case Western Reserve School of Medicine and the study's lead researcher. PfNCR1 acts like a transporter, he said, moving cholesterol around to keep the parasite's membrane stable.

Yu's team found that a compound known as MMV009108 can physically block the transporter, preventing it from doing its job. This disrupts the parasite's ability to control its cholesterol levels, potentially killing it.

This breakthrough is a big step forward in developing new malaria treatments. By focusing on PfNCR1, scientists could develop drugs that the parasite finds difficult to develop resistance to, advancing our fight against one of the deadliest and most persistent illnesses in the world."

Edward Yu, professor of pharmacology, Case Western Reserve School of Medicine

To better understand PfNCR1's structure and identify proteins that directly interact with it, Yu and his team are now taking steps to study how PfNCR1 interacts with various inhibitors. This information could lead to a new approach of designing drugs to fight malaria more effectively.

Source:

Case Western Reserve University

Journal reference:

Zhang, Z., et al. (2024). The Plasmodium falciparum NCR1 transporter is an antimalarial target that exports cholesterol from the parasite’s plasma membrane. Science Advances. doi.org/10.1126/sciadv.adq6651.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Scientists develop method to study malaria's sticky proteins
Breakthrough discovery could lead to novel malaria vaccines and therapies
Mapping human biology: Human Cell Atlas leads a new era in precision medicine
A roadmap for understanding antimalarial drug resistance
WHO urges equitable action to end malaria burden
Deforestation undermines malaria prevention efforts
AI in medicine: Revolutionary tools, uncertain results
The synergy of nutrition and traditional medicine for holistic health and wellbeing

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
AI-generated handoff notes: Study assesses safety and accuracy in emergency medicine