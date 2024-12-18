Study offers a promising regenerative therapy for osteoarthritis

Aging-USDec 18 2024

A new research paper was published in Aging (listed by MEDLINE/PubMed as "Aging (Albany NY)" and "Aging-US" by Web of Science) Volume 16, Issue 21 on November 22, 2024, entitled, "Anti-aging effect of extracellular vesicles from mesenchymal stromal cells on senescence-induced chondrocytes in osteoarthritis."

The study, authored by Jérémy Boulestreau, Marie Maumus, Giuliana Bertolino Minani, Christian Jorgensen, and Danièle Noël from the  Institute for Regenerative Medicine and Biotherapy and Centre Hospitalier Universitaire de Montpellier, introduces a potential new therapy for osteoarthritis. This therapy uses tiny particles called extracellular vesicles (EVs), derived from fat tissue, to repair damage caused by aging cells in the joints, slowing the progression of osteoarthritis and restoring joint health.

Osteoarthritis, the most common joint disorder in older adults, occurs when cartilage breaks down, leading to inflammation, stiffness, and pain. One major contributor to it is cellular senescence, a process where cells stop dividing and release harmful substances that worsen inflammation and damage joint tissues.

In this study, the researchers showed that EVs from fat-derived mesenchymal stromal cells (ASC-EVs) decreased the harmful effects of senescent cells. ASC-EVs showed strong therapeutic effects in both cellular and mouse preclinical studies. They reduced inflammation and DNA damage markers in cells derived from human joints and improved cellular health. In mice with osteoarthritis, the vesicles restored joint balance, reduced cartilage damage, and preserved joint function for weeks.

The findings highlight the potential of regenerative medicine, which uses the body's own mechanisms to repair damage. By targeting the aging process in joint cells, this therapy offers a breakthrough for osteoarthritis treatment. Millions of people suffering from joint pain, inflammation, and reduced mobility could benefit from this innovative approach.

In the future, the researchers plan to explore ways to enhance the therapy, including whether repeated treatments could provide even longer-lasting benefits. These could lead to new options in treating osteoarthritis and other age-related conditions.

"In addition to their anti-inflammatory and regenerative properties, our study confirms that ASC-EVs may be a relevant option for future clinical applications in degenerative diseases, such as OA, which are increasing with the population aging."

In conclusion, this research offers a promising regenerative therapy for osteoarthritis, with the potential to improve the quality of life for millions of older adults.

Boulestreau, J., et al. (2024). Anti-aging effect of extracellular vesicles from mesenchymal stromal cells on senescence-induced chondrocytes in osteoarthritis. Aging. doi.org/10.18632/aging.206158.

