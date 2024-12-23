Experts warn about counterfeit and illicit alcohol during the holiday season

Experts from a renowned international brewing and distilling centre are warning people to watch out for counterfeit and illicit alcohol - spirits - whether they're travelling abroad over the festive season or celebrating at home.

Academics from Heriot-Watt University's International Centre for Brewing and Distilling (ICBD), have warned people to not be complacent about the risks of counterfeit and illicit alcohol. It is not just a problem in far away countries; lots of alcohol sold in the UK is also counterfeit.

The warning comes following recent cases in Istanbul, where toxic alcohol-related deaths have reached 37, amidst a major crackdown on bootleg alcohol by the Turkish authorities on illegal producers.

Over the past few months there have also been fatalities and serious illness, due to contaminated alcohol in Laos and Fiji.

Only a problem abroad?

In the US, EU, UK there is a relatively low rate of counterfeit spirits – low but not zero. But the bottles that are being sold outside of normal channels such as shops and off licenses, certainly should be treated with caution.

Counterfeit spirits are emphatically not only a problem affecting tourists in 'far-flung' destinations. Counterfeit spirits, accounting for 25-40% of consumption in some areas, cost the EU €3 billion annually.

As recently as September, warnings were issued in Jersey after the authorities discovered a batch of counterfeit vodka - imitating a popular Scottish brand - contaminated with chemicals dangerous to human health.

And several years ago, researchers found that 33% of tested old and rare Scotch whisky was found to be fake [note 2].

Tell tale signs

The ICBD academics are urging people to take care and always follow the advice given by the Food Standard Agency, namely to monitor the 4 P's: the product (is it an unknown brand?); the price (is it too good to be true?); the package (is the bottle properly sealed or does the label look suspect in some way?) and finally the place of purchase (is it a normal shop?).

Speaking about the warning, Michael Bryan, a Post Graduate Researcher at The International Centre for Brewing & Distilling in HWU's School of Engineering & Physical Sciences (who is developing a global database - see below) said:

"Alarm bells should ring if a deal seems too good to be true. Ask yourself: is the shop an authentic one or is it potentially dodgy? Is the price you'd expect to pay? Is there any evidence of tampering with the closure? Does the label and barcode look authentic?"

The cost of not being vigilant

Michael knows to his personal cost, the dangers of not being vigilant. He said:

"I personally have been drugged and robbed from material put into spirits, so I know how easy it is. In my case, a bar worker offered a free drink of something I would never consume generally – very out of the ordinary – but in the moment it seemed ok, but was not. As we travel to exciting and far-flung places, it pays to be extra vigilant.

"I would like to say this is not a 'first world' problem but that is not the case. The point is, counterfeit and illicit alcohol is everywhere, however - thankfully - the chances of truly poisonous spirits is much less in the first world because we have more rigorous supply chain control.

"Nevertheless, we should always be on guard. If something does not taste right or smell right or is priced right, be suspicious. Look online to see if there is a recall, or just return the item you've bought, to the shop - as defective.

"And definitely never buy alcohol 'under the counter' or from the boot of someone's car! Always buy from a reputable supermarket or off-licence."

Database of chemical fingerprints of authentic spirits being built

Along with colleagues in the ICBD - and working with Process NMR Associates in the USA - Michael Bryan is leading a project to build a database to test, compare and log alcoholic spirits.

The team have spent the last 12 months using lab-based analytical techniques to detect the chemical fingerprint of hundreds of authentic, international spirits including whisky, tequila, mezcal, and bourbon.

They've used advanced analytical tools, including near infrared spectroscopy (NIR), ultra-violet visible (UV-Vis) spectroscopy, liquid chromatography (HPLC-DAD), and nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy (NMR) to create the chemical fingerprints.

This approach aims to replace costly, bulky equipment with comparative mathematics, enabling faster, cheaper authenticity tests without opening bottles.

The database could curb counterfeit trade, protecting consumers and manufacturers alike.

Professor Annie Hill from Heriot-Watt University is the academic supervisor for the database project. She said:

"Our continuing research aims to further increase awareness and to develop accessible and affordable methods to enable wider detection and identification of illicit distilled spirit products."