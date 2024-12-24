European Society of Endocrinology announces first-ever World Hormone Day in 2025

European Society of Endocrinology (ESE)
Dec 24 2024

After three successful years of raising awareness of the importance of good hormone health through European Hormone Day, the European Society of Endocrinology (ESE) and the European Hormone and Metabolism Foundation (ESE Foundation), have announced the first-ever World Hormone Day to take place on 24 April 2025. It will continue to be held annually on the same date. 

World Hormone Day will bring together the endocrine community around the world to raise awareness of the importance of good hormone health. Under the banner of #BecauseHormonesMatter, we'll share the small steps everyone can take to improve hormone health, individually and within our communities.

Hormones are vital to good health and general well-being. They govern our development, growth, metabolism, fertility and cognitive processes. People also may not realise the role hormones play in both prevalent and rare chronic diseases, including cancer. World Hormone Day is a chance to put hormones in the spotlight." 

Helen Gregson, CEO, ESE

The 2025 campaign has two main goals. The first is to raise public awareness of the importance of good hormone health, focusing on the small steps we can all take towards good hormone health. The second is to improve national political engagement with the policymakers who can lay the groundwork for better prevention, diagnosis and treatment of endocrine disease. 

ESE is creating toolkits with materials to support these activities. This includes materials in 19 languages to support awareness-raising activities such as infographics, posters, videos and social media graphics on "Why Hormones Matter" and "10 Recommendations for Good Hormone Health".

Participants can choose whatever themes and activities are most relevant to their community, uniting behind the #BecauseHormonesMatter message.

View our short animated video at https://bit.ly/HormoneDay2024. More information and resources will follow at: www.worldhormoneday.org and on Instagram @becausehormonesmatter.

European Society of Endocrinology (ESE)

