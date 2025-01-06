Research highlights how a ketone body can enhance blood flow to the heart

Matthew Nystoriak, Ph.D., associate professor of biomedical research and translational medicine at Masonic Medical Research Institute (MMRI), has uncovered groundbreaking insights into heart health in a recent study titled, Myocardial Hyperemia via Cardiomyocyte Catabolism of β-Hydroxybutyrate. The research highlights how a ketone body called β-hydroxybutyrate (3-OHB) - a molecule produced by the liver when breaking down fat - can enhance blood flow to the heart.

According to the CDC, heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, and ischemic heart disease, caused by insufficient blood and oxygen supply to the heart, as the number one cause in the world. Understanding how to regulate and improve blood flow to the heart is essential for developing new treatments and improving patient outcomes.

Dr. Nystoriak, recently recruited to MMRI, collaborated with the University of Louisville to show that elevated levels of 3-OHB, which occurs during fasting, exercise, or as a result of certain diabetes medications like SGLT2 inhibitors, improve cardiac blood flow. While ketones have long been associated with heart health, how they work has remained unclear - until now. This study revealed that heart muscle cells using 3-OHB as an energy source drives better blood flow, a process known as hyperemia. These findings suggest that the heart's ability to switch between different energy sources, such as fats, sugars and ketones, plays a crucial role in maintaining its blood and oxygen supply. This discovery could open new doors for therapies targeting heart disease and improving patient outcomes.

These findings suggest that ketone body delivery to the heart could represent a promising strategy for improving oxygen delivery in patients with ischemic heart disease. This research further highlights the potential of ketogenic approaches, such as lifestyle changes or targeted therapies, to improve cardiovascular health." Matthew Nystoriak, Ph.D., associate professor of biomedical research and translational medicine, Masonic Medical Research Institute

This work was a collaboration with scientists at the University of Louisville, Kentucky, and included, Kara R. Gouwens, Ph.D., Yibing Nong, Ph.D., Ning Chen, Ph.D., Emily B. Schulman-Geltzer, Ph.D., Helen E. Collins, Ph.D. and Bradford G. Hill, Ph.D.

"Dr. Nystoriak's work stresses the importance of research," said Amy R. DeMetri, chair of the American Heart Association board of directors in the Mohawk Valley and business consultant, ARD Consulting. "The American Heart Association is proud to publish findings that help us all understand and improve heart and brain health. Since 1949, we have funded over $5.9 billion in research. It's exciting to think that scientific research done by local scientists right here in the Mohawk Valley could have an impact worldwide."

"We are thrilled to have our study published in Arteriosclerosis, Thrombosis, and Vascular Biology, one of the leading journals by The American Heart Association in this field of research," said Nystoriak. "These findings open doors for further investigation into ketone-based therapies that could transform care for patients suffering from ischemic heart disease."