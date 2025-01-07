NYU Langone expands footprint with Rothman Orthopaedics acquisition

NYU Langone Health and NYU Langone Orthopedics today announced the acquisition of Rothman Orthopaedics of Greater New York, further expanding the system's top-ranked offerings at these new practice locations:

NYU Langone Orthopedic Associates—Midtown East, at 645 Madison Avenue, Third and Fourth Floor

NYU Langone Medical Associates—Harrison, at 450 Mamaroneck Avenue, Suite 200

NYU Langone Medical Associates—Tarrytown, at 200 White Plains Road, Fourth Floor

These practices, all of which have imaging capabilities, have joined the more than 300 existing outpatient locations at NYU Langone, where quality and excellence in patient care, education, and research are at the forefront. In addition to the expanded footprint, NYU Langone Orthopedics welcomes 13 experienced orthopedic specialists and surgeons to its leading ambulatory network, with experience in sports medicine, spine, joint and rehabilitation medicine.

We're thrilled to welcome the patients and staff from Rothman Orthopaedics of Greater New York to the NYU Langone network. This acquisition furthers our mission of providing the highest level of orthopedic care to our patients in the communities where they live and work, ultimately making it easier for them to access integrated, comprehensive, patient-centered care." Andrew Rubin, senior vice president for clinical affairs and ambulatory care at NYU Langone

For the past three years, Rothman Orthopaedic surgeons have worked closely with NYU Langone Orthopedics faculty performing a wide range of complex orthopedic surgeries at NYU Langone hospitals. This collaboration and integration with NYU Langone's multidisciplinary teams ultimately led to the acquisition, further strengthening patient care and advancing orthopedic care for patients.

"We've had a long-standing relationship with the team at Rothman Orthopaedics, and now that they have officially joined our faculty, we can bring the same great orthopedic care to even more people in the New York metro area," said Joseph D. Zuckerman, MD, the Walter A.L. Thompson Professor of Orthopedic Surgery and chair of the Department of Orthopedic Surgery. "NYU Langone Orthopedics is a world-class leader in orthopedic care and academic medicine, and we are thrilled to be able to change more people's lives for the better with this new venture."

NYU Langone Orthopedics continues to deliver the world's best treatments, including the most advanced sports medicine care and robotic techniques. It also trains more orthopedic surgeons than any other institution in the United States, and its more than 200 physicians perform more than 34,000 orthopedic procedures annually.