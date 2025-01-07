NYU Langone expands footprint with Rothman Orthopaedics acquisition

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
NYU LangoneJan 7 2025

NYU Langone Health and NYU Langone Orthopedics today announced the acquisition of Rothman Orthopaedics of Greater New York, further expanding the system's top-ranked offerings at these new practice locations:

  • NYU Langone Orthopedic Associates—Midtown East, at 645 Madison Avenue, Third and Fourth Floor
  • NYU Langone Medical Associates—Harrison, at 450 Mamaroneck Avenue, Suite 200
  • NYU Langone Medical Associates—Tarrytown, at 200 White Plains Road, Fourth Floor

These practices, all of which have imaging capabilities, have joined the more than 300 existing outpatient locations at NYU Langone, where quality and excellence in patient care, education, and research are at the forefront. In addition to the expanded footprint, NYU Langone Orthopedics welcomes 13 experienced orthopedic specialists and surgeons to its leading ambulatory network, with experience in sports medicine, spine, joint and rehabilitation medicine.

We're thrilled to welcome the patients and staff from Rothman Orthopaedics of Greater New York to the NYU Langone network. This acquisition furthers our mission of providing the highest level of orthopedic care to our patients in the communities where they live and work, ultimately making it easier for them to access integrated, comprehensive, patient-centered care."

Andrew Rubin, senior vice president for clinical affairs and ambulatory care at NYU Langone

For the past three years, Rothman Orthopaedic surgeons have worked closely with NYU Langone Orthopedics faculty performing a wide range of complex orthopedic surgeries at NYU Langone hospitals. This collaboration and integration with NYU Langone's multidisciplinary teams ultimately led to the acquisition, further strengthening patient care and advancing orthopedic care for patients.

"We've had a long-standing relationship with the team at Rothman Orthopaedics, and now that they have officially joined our faculty, we can bring the same great orthopedic care to even more people in the New York metro area," said Joseph D. Zuckerman, MD, the Walter A.L. Thompson Professor of Orthopedic Surgery and chair of the Department of Orthopedic Surgery. "NYU Langone Orthopedics is a world-class leader in orthopedic care and academic medicine, and we are thrilled to be able to change more people's lives for the better with this new venture."

NYU Langone Orthopedics continues to deliver the world's best treatments, including the most advanced sports medicine care and robotic techniques. It also trains more orthopedic surgeons than any other institution in the United States, and its more than 200 physicians perform more than 34,000 orthopedic procedures annually.

Source:

NYU Langone

Posted in: Medical Science News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Decades of research push cytomegalovirus vaccine closer to reality
New long COVID index highlights five symptom subtypes
New research explores hidden health risks of hereditary hemochromatosis
BMI's influence on disease pathogenesis uncovered in new research
Professor Nancy Ip: Pioneering New Paths in Neurodegenerative Therapy
Mapping human biology: Human Cell Atlas leads a new era in precision medicine
AI in medicine: Revolutionary tools, uncertain results
Research uncovers dietary patterns influencing Mediterranean Diet adherence

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
AI-generated handoff notes: Study assesses safety and accuracy in emergency medicine