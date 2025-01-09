Targeting miR-4274 and PEX5 can help overcome radioresistance in colorectal cancer

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Frontiers JournalsJan 9 2025

Colorectal cancer (CRC) is a global health concern, and despite advances in radiotherapy, endogenous radioresistance in CRC patients remains a challenge. The present study delves into the role of miR-4274 and peroxisomal biogenesis factor 5 (PEX5) in CRC radioresistance, uncovering a potential molecular mechanism and therapeutic target. The research identified a significant association between a single-nucleotide polymorphism (SNP), rs1553867776, in the seed region of miR-4274 and CRC radiosensitivity. PEX5 was revealed as a target gene of miR-4274, with the deletion genotype of rs1553867776 leading to downregulation of PEX5 protein, which is associated with enhanced tumor response to radiotherapy. The study suggests that PEX5 interacts with Ku70 in the cytoplasm, preventing its nuclear entry and subsequent DNA damage repair, thereby increasing CRC cell radiosensitivity. Additionally, PEX5 was implicated in ferroptosis, an iron-dependent cell death program that modulates radiosensitivity. The findings propose that the miR-4274-PEX5 axis is crucial in CRC radioresistance and could serve as a novel clinical target for enhancing radiotherapy efficacy.

The study employed a comprehensive approach, utilizing CRC cell lines, reagents, and various assays to explore the molecular mechanisms of CRC radioresistance. Through luciferase reporter assays, it was confirmed that PEX5 is a direct target of miR-4274. The functional significance of PEX5 in CRC was further investigated through the establishment of CRC cell lines with PEX5 overexpression or knockout. The results indicated that PEX5 overexpression increased CRC cell radiosensitivity, while PEX5 silencing led to radioresistance. The role of PEX5 in DNA repair was investigated, revealing that PEX5 interacts with Ku70 and influences the formation of the Ku70/Ku80 complex, a key player in non-homologous end-joining (NHEJ) DNA repair. The study also examined the impact of PEX5 on ferroptosis, showing that PEX5 overexpression enhanced iron-induced cell death, suggesting its role in modulating ferroptosis in CRC cells.

Animal experiments further validated the in vivo effects of miR-4274 and PEX5 on CRC progression and radiosensitivity. The results demonstrated that the deletion-type miR-4274 agomiR-mimics enhanced tumor growth, while PEX5 knockout significantly improved tumor growth in mouse models. The study concluded that PEX5 is closely associated with high radiotherapy efficacy and improved survival outcomes in CRC patients, indicating its potential as an effective biomarker for cancer radiotherapy response.

This research contributes to the understanding of genetic variations in miRNA seed regions associated with CRC radiotherapy sensitivity and provides definitive proof for SNPs' prediction of treatment efficacy. It also highlights the therapeutic potential of targeting miR-4274 and PEX5 to overcome radioresistance in CRC. The study's findings have significant implications for developing precise and effective cancer radiotherapy strategies, offering new insights into the molecular mechanisms of CRC radioresistance and potential therapeutic targets.

Source:

Frontiers Journals

Journal reference:

Lu, Q., et al. (2024). Polymorphism in the Hsa-miR-4274 seed region influences the expression of PEX5 and enhances radiotherapy resistance in colorectal cancer. Frontiers of Medicine. doi.org/10.1007/s11684-024-1082-6.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Advanced imaging technology detects undiagnosed metastases in high-risk prostate cancer
Researchers explore steam treatment for prostate cancer
Topical immunotherapy clears precancerous skin lesions and reduces cancer risk
New immunotherapy shows long-term benefits in preventing squamous cell carcinoma
Study reveals major differences between human and mouse PD-1 in cancer research
Persistent or increasing breast density linked to higher cancer risk
Genetic mutation in esophageal cancer found to have dual effects
Researchers grow tumor organoids from blood to tackle breast cancer metastasis

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Younger adults face increasing risk of aggressive gastric cancer