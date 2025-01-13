UQ and Vaxxas win global prize to accelerate patch-based mRNA vaccine for COVID-19

The University of Queensland's BASE facility – within the Australian Institute for Bioengineering and Nanotechnology (AIBN) – and Brisbane-based biotechnology company Vaxxas have been announced as stage winners of a prestigious global prize to accelerate a patch-based mRNA vaccine for COVID-19.

The UQ and Vaxxas partnership is one of 4 Concept Stage winners in the US$50 million Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) Patch Forward Prize, established to advance the commercialization of microneedle patch-based mRNA vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal influenza and pandemic influenza.

The US$2 million (A$3.2 million) prize will help to accelerate the use of Vaxxas' high-density microarray patch (HD-MAP) technology to administer mRNA vaccines manufactured at UQ's BASE facility.

The HD-MAP is a small patch containing thousands of microprojections, each coated with a small vaccine dose in a dried formulation. When applied to the skin, the patch delivers the vaccine to immune cells below the skin's surface.

The HD-MAP offers potential benefits over syringe-administered vaccination including a reduced need for cold-chain storage and distribution – a particular challenge for mRNA vaccines – as well as self-administration via an easy-to-use applicator.

UQ BASE Director Professor Timothy Mercer said the HD-MAP has the potential to improve access to mRNA vaccines across all regions, with even greater benefits in lower middle-income countries and hard-to-reach areas where distribution and administration is a challenge.

This prize enables us to progress the work required to improve the thermostability of mRNA vaccines on the Vaxxas patch. The work could help us to be better prepared for future pandemics as well as make these life-saving vaccines available in places we currently can't reach because of limited cold-chain infrastructure. Vaxxas is one of Australia's most exciting and innovative companies and we're looking forward to working on the Patch Forward prize together. Receiving this prize from BARDA is global recognition of our expertise, and testament to the hard work and dedication of our team." Professor Timothy Mercer,UQ BASE Director

UQ's BASE facility is recognized as Australia's leading provider of mRNA for research and pre-clinical studies, providing academic and industry partners with access to mRNA technologies since its launch in 2021.

The facility provides end-to-end capabilities for mRNA vaccine development from initial design to clinical trials, allowing the next generation of mRNA vaccines and therapies to be built in Queensland.

Vaxxas focuses on enhancing the performance of existing and next-generation vaccines through its HD-MAP technology, and is targeting initial applications in infectious disease and oncology.

It's core technology was initially developed at UQ after the company was established as a start-up in 2011 through the University's commercialization company UniQuest.

Vaxxas Senior Vice President Pipeline Development Dr. Deborah Pascoe said the BARDA award recognises the value of partnering with a global leader in mRNA research and manufacturing.

"UQ's BASE facility is not only a world leader in mRNA research and manufacturing capabilities, it also has a focus on working with industry to translate critical research into products that can make a significant impact to public health," Dr. Pascoe said.

"This prize enables Vaxxas and BASE to advance the HD-MAP technology towards potential preclinical studies with Vaxxas' mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate."

The BARDA Patch Forward Prize is one of the largest incentive prizes backed by the US Department of Health and Human Services.

BARDA will accept submissions throughout 2025-2026 for the Preclinical and Clinical stages of the Patch Forward Prize.