Overcoming limitations of traditional CVD drugs

Acta Materia MedicaJan 15 2025

Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) pose a significant threat to human health due to the high mortality and morbidity rates. Traditional drugs often have limited efficacy due to inherent constraints, such as low bioavailability and notable side effects.

As a highly regarded therapeutic strategy, nanotechnology offers new perspectives and means for treating CVDs. Nanozyme-based targeted therapeutic drugs specifically address the biological processes in areas affected by CVDs, thereby achieving precise treatment. Compared to traditional drugs, targeted nanozymes offer advantages, such as high efficiency, specificity, controllability, and fewer side effects, showing great efficacy in treating CVDs.

This paper explores the design strategies and mechanisms of nanozyme-based targeted therapy and introduces its application in key CVDs, such as ischemic stroke, myocardial infarction, and coronary heart disease. The challenges of introducing targeted nanozymes into clinical applications and the future development prospects in the treatment of CVDs are also discussed.

Acta Materia Medica

Liu, L. et. al. (2025) Targeted nanozyme-enabled treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Acta Materia Medicadoi.org/10.15212/AMM-2024-0046

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
