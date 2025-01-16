Measles risk heightened by undernutrition in vulnerable children

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
McGill UniversityJan 16 2025

Amid a global surge in measles cases, new research suggests that undernutrition may be exacerbating outbreaks in areas suffering from food insecurity.

A study involving over 600 fully vaccinated children in South Africa found those who were undernourished had substantially lower levels of antibodies against measles.

Researchers from McGill University, UC Berkeley School of Public Health and the University of Pretoria tracked the children's growth over time as an indicator of undernutrition and measured their antibody levels through blood tests. Children who were stunted around age three had an average of 24-per-cent-lower measles antibody levels by age five compared to their typical-sized peers.

The findings, published in Vaccine, suggest that undernutrition may affect the duration of vaccine protection.

This indicates that addressing child hunger could be a key piece of the puzzle in preventing viral outbreaks, said senior author Jonathan Chevrier, an Associate Professor in McGill's Department of Epidemiology, Biostatistics and Occupational Health and Canada Research Chair in Global Environmental Health and Epidemiology.

A growing threat worldwide

Measles is a highly contagious viral infection that causes symptoms such as a rash, fever and cough, and can lead to severe complications, especially in young children. The disease is a threat in regions where it was once under control, including Canada, which in 2024 reported its highest number of cases in nearly a decade.

Global measles cases declined from 2000 to 2016, but the trend reversed in 2018, driven in part by under-vaccination and the impact of the pandemic. Measles is now making a strong comeback in many parts of the world despite being preventable with vaccination and adequate immunity."

Brian Ward, Co-Author, Professor in McGill's Department of Medicine

Related Stories

"We need to vaccinate children against infectious diseases that are preventable and ensure they are protected," said first author Brenda Eskenazi, Professor Emerita of Public Health at the University of California, Berkeley. "This is especially important now, given that many known diseases are expected to spread with climate change."

About 22 per cent of children under age five worldwide - approximately 148 million - were stunted in 2022, Chevrier added, with the highest rates in Asia and sub-Saharan Africa.

The team plans to monitor the children in the study as they grow older to understand whether the effects of early-life undernutrition persist.

This study was funded by the U.S. National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences and the Canadian Institutes of Health Research.

Source:

McGill University

Journal reference:

Eskenazi, B., et al. (2024). Undernutrition and antibody response to measles, tetanus and Haemophilus Influenzae type b (Hib) vaccination in pre-school south African children: The VHEMBE birth cohort study. Vaccine. doi.org/10.1016/j.vaccine.2024.126564.

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Measles outbreaks increase worldwide with inadequate immunization coverage
State COVID-19 vaccine mandates increased vaccine uptake among healthcare workers in 2021
Study shows gradual waning of MMR vaccine effectiveness over time
KFF Health News' 'What the Health?': Public health and the dairy cow in the room
Blood cells linked to long-lasting vaccine immunity
Childhood vaccination rates, a rare health bright spot in struggling states, are slipping
Whooping cough cases on the rise, but public awareness of the disease still persists
Scientists fear what’s next for public health if RFK Jr. is allowed to ‘go wild’

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Trump leads, and his party follows, on vaccine skepticism