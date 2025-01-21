Climate change is fueling a neurological health crisis, experts warn

From disrupted sleep to heightened seizure risks, climate change is silently reshaping neurological health—discover how rising temperatures and pollution are putting vulnerable populations at greater risk and what can be done to protect them.

​​​​​​​Image Credit: StunningArt / Shutterstock

In a recent perspective piece published in the journal Nature Reviews Neurology, a team of scientists explored the relationship between climate change and neurological health, focusing on how rising temperatures and environmental changes impact brain function, especially during sleep and in cases of stroke and epilepsy.

The researchers emphasized the urgent need for a better understanding of these interactions and advocated for strategies to mitigate neurological vulnerabilities amid global climate challenges. They also highlighted the potential co-benefits of climate mitigation efforts, such as improved public health infrastructure and reduced health disparities.

Impact of climate change

Climate change has become an unfortunate reality and is altering ecosystems worldwide, with profound impacts on human health.

Rising temperatures, extreme weather, and air pollution have been linked to increased disease risks. However, the impacts of climate change on neurological health, which is essential to overall well-being, are less studied than the impacts on other aspects of human health.

Neurological conditions, such as epilepsy, can impair adaptive responses to climate change, making individuals more vulnerable to extreme temperatures due to medication side effects, reduced thermoregulation, and heightened susceptibility to environmental stressors like air pollution.

According to the study, the burden of neurological diseases is unequally distributed, disproportionately affecting low-income countries due to inadequate infrastructure, healthcare access, and environmental vulnerabilities.

Environmental extremes can disrupt brain systems and increase vulnerability to conditions such as stroke and epilepsy. The global burden of neurological diseases is significant and contributes substantially to disability and mortality.

Furthermore, existing research highlights connections between temperature extremes and cardiovascular risks, but comprehensive studies on neurological impacts remain limited.

Additionally, air pollution, exacerbated by climate change, is associated with cognitive decline and other neurological disorders. Socioeconomic factors also often compound these risks, creating disparities in resilience.

Cumulatively, the current knowledge on the impact of climate change on human health emphasizes the importance of studying neurological health in the face of climate stressors. The study underscores the need for targeted interventions that address both environmental and socioeconomic factors in affected populations.

The investigation

The present study examined the interplay between climate change and neurological health and focused on three critical areas — sleep, stroke, and epilepsy.

The researchers utilized an interdisciplinary approach by integrating data from epidemiology, environmental science, and systems neuroscience.

To explore sleep disruption, they reviewed studies on the impact of rising night-time temperatures on sleep quality and neurological outcomes, such as increased risks for Alzheimer’s disease and epilepsy.

Additionally, stroke risk was analyzed by studying the effects of extreme temperatures, unseasonal weather variations, and pollution on cardiovascular and metabolic pathways. This included evaluating how heat-induced dehydration, hypercoagulability, and vascular strain contributed to higher stroke incidence and mortality.

For epilepsy, the study investigated the complex role of temperature-sensitive ion channels in seizure generation, and assessed how heatwaves and environmental stress aggravated seizure frequency and severity.

The scientists also analyzed socioeconomic factors to understand disparities in resilience, especially in low-income populations with inadequate housing or healthcare.

The methods included a synthesis of global datasets and case studies to provide mechanistic insights into climate-induced neurological vulnerabilities, including autonomic responses and environmental adaptations.

By focusing on these areas, the researchers aimed to provide a foundation for understanding how climate stressors interact with neurological health and identifying urgent areas for intervention.

Major findings

The study showed that climate change significantly impacts neurological health through various mechanisms. Rising temperatures, particularly at night, disrupt sleep cycles, exacerbating conditions such as epilepsy and neurodegenerative diseases.

Poor sleep quality was also associated with increased susceptibility to cognitive decline and metabolic stress, further aggravating existing neurological disorders.

Additionally, extreme temperatures — both hot and cold — were linked to heightened risks of stroke due to cardiovascular strain, autonomic dysregulation, and increased blood coagulability.

Air pollution, exacerbated by climate change, triggers systemic inflammation that affects vascular health, leading to an increased incidence of stroke and cognitive impairments through complex inflammatory pathways involving oxidative stress and endothelial dysfunction.

The study highlighted that vulnerable populations, particularly those in low-income regions, face heightened risks due to limited access to healthcare, substandard housing, and socioeconomic stressors, which collectively diminish their adaptive capacity.

Air pollution, intensified by climate change, was another critical factor, correlating with higher rates of neurological disorders through inflammatory pathways and vascular stress.

The findings further revealed that environmental and social stressors exacerbate pre-existing neurological conditions, necessitating a multifaceted approach to mitigation.

People with epilepsy also faced significant challenges during heatwaves, with increased seizure frequency due to disrupted thermoregulation and temperature-sensitive ion channels. The role of stress and anxiety induced by climate-related concerns was also noted as an aggravating factor in neurological outcomes.

The findings emphasized the complex interplay of environmental, biological, and social factors in determining individual and community resilience to climate change-related health challenges.

To address these challenges, the authors advocate for targeted interventions, improved healthcare infrastructure and adaptive policies tailored to specific regional vulnerabilities.

Conclusions

Overall, the findings brought to light the profound impact of climate change on neurological health and identified critical links between environmental factors and disease exacerbation. It emphasized the need for further research to understand the underlying mechanisms and address vulnerabilities.

The study also calls for greater interdisciplinary collaboration between climate scientists, neurologists, and policymakers to ensure that healthcare systems are equipped to address these emerging challenges.

The scientists believe that mitigating risks through public health strategies, improved infrastructure, and interdisciplinary collaboration is essential, and addressing these challenges will not only protect neurological health but also enhance resilience against future climate-related health crises.

A proactive approach, focusing on education, early interventions, and community-based resilience strategies, is crucial for mitigating the neurological impacts of climate change.