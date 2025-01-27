American Heart Association launches initiative to improve heart failure care

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
American Heart AssociationJan 27 2025

About 6.7 million American adults are living with heart failure (HF), and prevalence is expected to reach more than 8 million by 2030.

While there is no cure for HF, many people with this condition can live full, enjoyable lives and disease progression can be slowed. While people with early-stage HF often can manage their condition with lifestyle modifications and medications, more advanced therapies may be needed as the disease progresses. Yet, a significant number of patients who may benefit from advanced HF specialty care don't receive it - a gap that particularly affects populations with limited access to health care resources.

The American Heart Association, a global force changing the future of health for all, has launched a new $3 million initiative, supported financially by Abbott, that aligns with the rising need for advanced HF treatment pathways and education beyond traditional guideline-directed medical therapy. This effort will provide cardiovascular clinicians with information on care models that connect specialists and clinical teams to improve patient outcomes and support a growing HF population.

Knowledge gaps among clinicians may contribute to variations and disparities in the types of patients who receive advanced HF therapies, and resultant delays or lack of referral can lead to adverse consequences for patients and their families. This initiative will create nationwide education on the full array of treatment options for eligible people living with advanced heart failure, helping to bridge these gaps."

Mariell Jessup, M.D., FAHA, chief science and medical officer of the American Heart Association

By engaging 15 carefully selected hospitals across the nation, the American Heart Association's new three-year Heart Failure Education Initiative aims to improve understanding and amplify successful models of HF treatment pathways. Participating sites will:

  • collaborate to share challenges and develop solutions, and
  • have access to education sharing successful models of care through conferences, posters, webinars and more.

Related Stories

Multidisciplinary teams at each hospitals will engage in process mapping, expert collaboration and a national roundtable event. The 15 sites include:

  • Allina Health Minneapolis Heart Institute in Minneapolis 
  • Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota 
  • Baptist Memorial Hospital Memphis in Memphis, Tennessee
  • East Jefferson General Hospital in Metairie, Louisiana 
  • Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack, New Jersey 
  • JPS Health Network in Fort Worth, Texas 
  • Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, South Carolina 
  • Oregon Health and Science University in Portland, Oregon 
  • Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center in Athens, Georgia 
  • Saint Luke's Mid America Heart Institute in Kansas City, Missouri 
  • The Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska 
  • University of California San Diego in La Jolla, California 
  • University of Chicago Medicine in Chicago 
  • University of Utah Health in Salt Lake City 
  • Yale New Haven Hospital in New Haven, Connecticut

"Across the United States, millions of people are living with heart failure, yet far too many of those people see their disease progress while never receiving access to new and innovative treatment approaches and therapy options," said Keith Boettiger, vice president of Abbott's heart failure business. "Fostering new connections between primary care physicians, cardiologists and advanced heart failure specialists is critical to ensuring more of these patients can access advanced therapy options that can improve and extend their life." 

Source:

American Heart Association

Posted in: Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Intermuscular fat increases risk of heart disease independent of BMI
Lean red meat in balanced diet supports gut and heart health, study reveals
Muscle fat infiltration predicts heart disease risk better than BMI, study finds
Strong heart, strong bones: How cardiovascular health influences bone density
Alarming cardiovascular disease statistics highlighted in 2025 report
Face-to-face exercise programs improve mental health in heart disease patients
Study reveals gap between heart health monitoring and doctor sharing
Key biomarkers linked to obesity-induced heart failure

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
New light-based technique could transform heart tissue repair