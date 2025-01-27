American Heart Association launches initiative to improve heart failure care

About 6.7 million American adults are living with heart failure (HF), and prevalence is expected to reach more than 8 million by 2030.

While there is no cure for HF, many people with this condition can live full, enjoyable lives and disease progression can be slowed. While people with early-stage HF often can manage their condition with lifestyle modifications and medications, more advanced therapies may be needed as the disease progresses. Yet, a significant number of patients who may benefit from advanced HF specialty care don't receive it - a gap that particularly affects populations with limited access to health care resources.

The American Heart Association, a global force changing the future of health for all, has launched a new $3 million initiative, supported financially by Abbott, that aligns with the rising need for advanced HF treatment pathways and education beyond traditional guideline-directed medical therapy. This effort will provide cardiovascular clinicians with information on care models that connect specialists and clinical teams to improve patient outcomes and support a growing HF population.

Knowledge gaps among clinicians may contribute to variations and disparities in the types of patients who receive advanced HF therapies, and resultant delays or lack of referral can lead to adverse consequences for patients and their families. This initiative will create nationwide education on the full array of treatment options for eligible people living with advanced heart failure, helping to bridge these gaps." Mariell Jessup, M.D., FAHA, chief science and medical officer of the American Heart Association

By engaging 15 carefully selected hospitals across the nation, the American Heart Association's new three-year Heart Failure Education Initiative aims to improve understanding and amplify successful models of HF treatment pathways. Participating sites will:

collaborate to share challenges and develop solutions, and

have access to education sharing successful models of care through conferences, posters, webinars and more.

Multidisciplinary teams at each hospitals will engage in process mapping, expert collaboration and a national roundtable event. The 15 sites include:

Allina Health Minneapolis Heart Institute in Minneapolis

Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Baptist Memorial Hospital Memphis in Memphis, Tennessee

East Jefferson General Hospital in Metairie, Louisiana

Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack, New Jersey

JPS Health Network in Fort Worth, Texas

Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, South Carolina

Oregon Health and Science University in Portland, Oregon

Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center in Athens, Georgia

Saint Luke's Mid America Heart Institute in Kansas City, Missouri

The Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska

University of California San Diego in La Jolla, California

University of Chicago Medicine in Chicago

University of Utah Health in Salt Lake City

Yale New Haven Hospital in New Haven, Connecticut

"Across the United States, millions of people are living with heart failure, yet far too many of those people see their disease progress while never receiving access to new and innovative treatment approaches and therapy options," said Keith Boettiger, vice president of Abbott's heart failure business. "Fostering new connections between primary care physicians, cardiologists and advanced heart failure specialists is critical to ensuring more of these patients can access advanced therapy options that can improve and extend their life."