Compressed workweeks help employees detach but do not reduce burnout risk

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Ghent UniversityJan 27 2025

Condensing workweeks into fewer days to enjoy more days off, what are the implications for employee well-being? New longitudinal research from Ghent University at IKEA Belgium challenges policymakers' assumptions about the benefits of compressed work schedules, revealing both their potential and limitations in promoting workplace well-being.

Compressed schedules—where employees work longer daily hours to secure an additional day off—are gaining traction as a strategy to boost work-life balance and address rising burnout rates. In the aftermath of a national labor reform introducing the option to work compressed, researchers from Ghent University followed Belgian IKEA employees over four waves of data collection before and after adopting compressed work schedules, assessing psychological detachment from work, work-related exhaustion, and burnout risk.

The findings provide a nuanced picture. On the one hand, they suggest that compressed schedules help employees detach from work psychologically. People take mental breaks more easily and think less about work during their free time. On the other hand, compressed schedules do not seem to significantly reduce the risk of burnout, which was one of the premises of the national labor reform.

Explaining the results

The study, grounded in the recovery literature, highlights that while additional days off help employees recover in the short term, the work environment's unchanged demands and stressors leave burnout symptoms unaddressed. 

The additional day off in a compressed schedule works like a micro-vacation: it gives employees a brief mental reset with more time for personal activities, helping them step away from work concerns. However, following this micro-vacation, people return to the usual work environment, where the same stressors, deadlines, and challenges await. Without changes to this work environment, some of the ongoing pressures contributing to burnout symptoms remain unaddressed."

Louis Lippens, labor market researcher, Ghent University

Practical implications

Thus, while employees may reap the benefits from these "micro-vacations", the results underline the need for holistic approaches to prevent burnout. Employers should pair flexible schedules with measures that address the broader work environment, such as workload management, supportive policies, and mental health initiatives.

Lead researcher Kristen du Bois states:

Related Stories

"Offering compressed work schedules can be a valuable tool to help employees detach from work in their free time, which is essential for their recovery from work. Yet, policymakers should be cautious in assuming that the arrangements will reduce burnout in the labor market. Proper prevention requires addressing stressors in the workplace, not just offering temporary relief. Nevertheless, the schedules can be a valuable addition to an organization's broader well-being strategy."

Source:

Ghent University

Journal reference:

du Bois, K., et al. (2025) Time Tetris: a longitudinal study on compressed schedules and workplace well-being at IKEA. BMC Public Health. doi.org/10.1186/s12889-025-21323-4.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New research identifies metabolic targets to combat antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections
Being fit matters more than weight for long-term health, research shows
Global research uncovers varying diabetes mortality risks by ethnicity
Rethinking mental health research through AI-driven simulations
New long COVID index highlights five symptom subtypes
New AI tool maps millions of CD8+ T cells to advance disease research
Research uncovers dietary patterns influencing Mediterranean Diet adherence
Decades of research push cytomegalovirus vaccine closer to reality

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
AstraZeneca's Pioneering Research in Heart Failure and ATTR-CM