New nanosystem offers hope for improved diagnosis and treatment of tongue cancer

A pioneering study has unveiled the Au-HN-1 nanosystem, a cutting-edge approach that promises to transform the diagnosis and treatment of tongue squamous cell carcinoma (TSCC). By harnessing gold nanoparticles coupled with the HN-1 peptide, this innovative system targets TSCC cells with unprecedented precision, offering enhanced photothermal therapy (PTT) and dual-mode imaging capabilities. With the ability to localize photosensitizers at tumor sites, the system boosts the effectiveness of tumor ablation, while its fluorescence and computed tomography (CT) imaging functions ensure accurate tumor detection and surgical margin identification. This breakthrough technology holds the potential to significantly improve treatment outcomes and the quality of life for patients battling TSCC.

Tongue squamous cell carcinoma (TSCC) is an aggressive cancer that is notoriously difficult to treat, with a high rate of metastasis and recurrence. Conventional therapies such as surgery, chemotherapy, and radiotherapy often lack the necessary specificity, resulting in debilitating side effects and diminished quality of life. Furthermore, accurately defining tumor margins during surgery remains a challenge, which can lead to incomplete resections and higher recurrence rates. With a grim prognosis and high mortality, TSCC underscores the urgent need for more effective, targeted therapies that can improve survival rates while minimizing collateral damage to healthy tissues.

Published (DOI: 10.1038/s41368-024-00343-7) on January 14, 2025, in the International Journal of Oral Science, researchers from Jilin University introduced the Au-HN-1 nanosystem, an innovative development designed for the dual purpose of targeting and treating TSCC. The study demonstrates how gold nanoparticles, modified with the HN-1 peptide, enable precise targeting of cancer cells, offering hope for more effective treatments for this deadly disease.

The Au-HN-1 nanosystem represents a quantum leap in the treatment and diagnosis of TSCC. By linking gold nanodots with the HN-1 peptide, the research team achieved highly selective targeting of TSCC cells, significantly improving the accumulation of photosensitizers at tumor sites. This targeted approach enhanced the efficacy of photothermal therapy (PTT) in mouse models, reducing tumor volumes without causing systemic toxicity. The nanosystem's dual-mode imaging (fluorescence and CT) also allowed for accurate tumor localization and delineation of surgical margins—an essential factor in improving surgical outcomes. With its stability, biocompatibility, and minimal side effects, the Au-HN-1 system shows promising potential for long-term in vivo imaging and personalized cancer therapy. By combining diagnostic and therapeutic functions into a single, versatile system, this breakthrough minimizes damage to healthy tissues, marking a significant advance in cancer nanotechnology.

Dr. Guoqing Wang, the lead researcher of the study, emphasized the importance of this breakthrough: "The Au-HN-1 nanosystem is a major step forward in TSCC treatment, as it integrates targeted therapy with dual-mode imaging. This combination enhances therapeutic precision while safeguarding healthy tissue, pushing the boundaries of what's possible in cancer nanotherapy."

The Au-HN-1 nanosystem could transform the landscape of TSCC treatment and beyond. Its ability to improve photothermal therapy through targeted delivery of photosensitizers, coupled with real-time imaging, allows for precise tumor ablation and clearer tumor margin identification. This technology has the potential to revolutionize surgical procedures, reducing recurrence rates and improving patient outcomes. Furthermore, the versatility of the nanosystem suggests that it may be applicable to other head and neck cancers, offering hope for more effective and minimally invasive treatments. As ongoing research refines this system, it may pave the way for more personalized and precise cancer therapies, ultimately enhancing the lives of patients with TSCC and related malignancies.