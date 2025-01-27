Study unveils critical insights in understanding post-traumatic epilepsy

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
RCSI University of Medicine and Health SciencesJan 27 2025

A new international study has unveiled critical insights in understanding post-traumatic epilepsy (PTE), a condition that can develop following traumatic brain injury. Led by researchers at FutureNeuro, the Research Ireland Centre for Translational Brain Science and RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences and published in Theranostics, the study highlights the important role played by a receptor in the brain called P2X7.

It suggests how we could both reduce epilepsy risk and predict which patients are most at risk of developing PTE by targeting this receptor. Traumatic brain injury (TBI), caused by physical trauma to the head, is one of the leading causes of long-term disability and death worldwide. PTE is a common outcome, characterized by recurring seizures that profoundly impact quality of life. At the moment, up to 30% of PTE patients do not respond to existing medications, and no treatments are currently available to predict or prevent the development of epilepsy following traumatic brain injury.

The collaborative research, led by FutureNeuro and RCSI, involving institutions including Trinity College Dublin, CIC biomaGUNE, Soochow University, and the Institute for Stroke and Dementia Research, identifies the P2X7 receptor as a key driver of abnormal brain activity after brain injury. In preclinical models, blocking this receptor shortly after injury significantly reduced brain hyperexcitability, minimized brain damage, and improved behavior, underscoring its promise as a therapeutic target for preventing epilepsy.  By looking at the activity of the P2X7 receptor using a PET scan, the authors also suggest a potential new diagnostic tool. The uptake by the brain of a specialized P2X7 receptor tracer shortly after injury was found to correlate with seizure risk weeks later. This tool could help clinicians identify at-risk patients early, enabling timely and tailored interventions.

Dr. Tobias Engel, FutureNeuro Investigator and Senior Lecturer in the RCSI Department of Physiology and Medical Physics, commented: "Traumatic brain injury is a major cause of epilepsy in adults, with many patients unable to benefit from existing anti-seizure treatments. Our research has identified the P2X7 receptor as a promising new target, offering the potential to prevent epilepsy before it develops, sparing patients from seizures and the burdens of ongoing medication." 

"While additional research is required to confirm our findings and explore their application in clinical settings, we've made a significant step forward in addressing the unmet need for early intervention in post-traumatic epilepsy" added Dr. David Loane, Associate Professor in Neuroscience at Trinity College Dublin. "This was made possible through extensive multidisciplinary collaboration, demonstrating the power of shared expertise in advancing epilepsy research."

By identifying a potential therapeutic target and a corresponding predictive diagnostic tool, this research opens new avenues for personalized care, improved outcomes and a better quality of life for patients with traumatic brain injury at risk of epilepsy."

Dr. Jordi Llop, Principal Investigator at CIC biomaGUNE

The study involved extensive multidisciplinary collaboration, including key industry partners, Janssen and Affectis Pharmaceuticals. Funded by Research Ireland, the project leveraged diverse expertise to tackle the complex challenges of traumatic brain injury and epilepsy.

Source:

RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Breakthrough gene discovery offers new hope for medulloblastoma therapy
Advances and challenges in brain implant technology
Rethinking mental health research through AI-driven simulations
Study reveals how the brain differentiates hot and cold sensations
Study shows how physical activity can enhance brain function and prevent dementia
Brain implant decodes finger movements in paralysis patient, enabling video game play
Researchers construct a detailed structural map of GABAA receptors in the human brain
Pregnancy triggers profound brain changes, enhancing maternal instincts and mental health

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Microplastics in the bloodstream may pose hidden risks to brain health