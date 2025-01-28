Fewer anesthesiology residents applying to US pain medicine fellowships

Applications have dropped 45% since 2019, raising concerns about future workforce shortages and patient care challenges

Anesthesia mask is lowered, closeup, top-down view.
Study: Declining pain medicine fellowship applications from 2019 to 2024: A concerning trend among anesthesia residents and a growing gender disparity. Image Credit: NMK-Studio/Shutterstock.com

In a recent study published in Pain Practise, researchers analyzed data from publicly available reports to establish trends in pain medicine fellowship applications. Their findings from 2019 to 2023 revealed substantial declines in pain medicine applicants, suggesting that today’s anesthesiology trainees prefer general, potentially tenens offering or part-time employment over subspecialization.

The paper further elucidates significant gender disparities in pain medicine applications, with less than 1/3rd of applicants identifying as female. Alarmingly, the discrepancy between the numbers of male and female applications continues to widen each year.

Background

Anesthesiology is the medical specialty involved in providing care to patients during the perioperative period. Pain is a subspeciality under the anesthesiology umbrella involved in short—or long-term follow-up with patients.

Unlike general anesthesiologists, pain medicine practitioners require considerable training in nerve agents, anti-inflammatory agents, and muscle relaxants, as well as knowledge of local regulations, laws, and accurate dosages to suppress patients’ pain without dependency or addiction risk.

The market demand for anesthesiologists has witnessed an unprecedented surge, particularly in the post-COVID-19 era. Driven by changing demographics, healthcare targeting an aging population, and advancements in medical (mainly surgical) procedures, opportunities for anesthesiologists have burgeoned, reflected by substantial increases in pay scales offered to professionals in recent years.

Unfortunately, colloquial reports, including the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME)-accredited fellowship programs report (2023), suggest an alarming trend – a large proportion of anesthesiologist residents are opting out of subspecialization fellowships (such as pain medicine) in favor of general practice, possibly due to a shift towards flexibility (part-time employment and flexible locum tenens offerings) in the field.

Study findings

The present study reveals several trends in pain medicine medical programs. Firstly, pain medicine programs witnessed an almost 50% decline in just five years—from 351 applicants in 2019 to just 193 applicants in 2023 (45%).

Related Stories

Notably, anesthesiology witnessed a 14.2% decline in applications over the same period (529 in 2019 to 446 in 2023), suggesting that fewer prospective doctors are applying to the field despite substantially higher pay grades than other medical professions.

Secondly, substantial gender and race/ethnicity disparities were observed in pain medicine applications – Most pain medical applicants were White (43% in 2019) and male (74.9% in 2019).

While racial disparities reduced over the five years under study (White applicants comprised 40% of all applications in 2023), gender disparities widened—only 21.3% of pain medicine applicants in 2023 were female. Female applications declined 27.5% over the five years under study compared to male applications (-9.8%).

Future outlook and conclusions

The year 2023 marked a turning point in pain medicine fellow recruitment – fewer medical fellows applied to pain medicine programs than in memorable history, resulting in an unprecedented number of unfilled programs and drawing the attention of academic faculty and program directors. 024 AAMC applicant data reveal no slowing of this decline, with only 410 applicants until April 14 (-8.1% reduction over 2023 and -21.2% over 2019).

Future research should unravel the drivers behind these declines and educate program directors and medical educators on the steps required to reverse these trends, lest society’s evolving healthcare needs remain unmet in years to come.

Journal reference:
  • Pritzlaff, S. G., Singh, N., Sanghvi, C., Jung, M. J., Cheng, P. K., & Copenhaver, D. (2024). Declining pain medicine fellowship applications from 2019 to 2024: A concerning trend among anesthesia residents and a growing gender disparity. Pain Practice. doi:10.1111/papr.13441 https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/papr.13441 
     

Posted in: Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Hugo Francisco de Souza

Written by

Hugo Francisco de Souza

Hugo Francisco de Souza is a scientific writer based in Bangalore, Karnataka, India. His academic passions lie in biogeography, evolutionary biology, and herpetology. He is currently pursuing his Ph.D. from the Centre for Ecological Sciences, Indian Institute of Science, where he studies the origins, dispersal, and speciation of wetland-associated snakes. Hugo has received, amongst others, the DST-INSPIRE fellowship for his doctoral research and the Gold Medal from Pondicherry University for academic excellence during his Masters. His research has been published in high-impact peer-reviewed journals, including PLOS Neglected Tropical Diseases and Systematic Biology. When not working or writing, Hugo can be found consuming copious amounts of anime and manga, composing and making music with his bass guitar, shredding trails on his MTB, playing video games (he prefers the term ‘gaming’), or tinkering with all things tech.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Francisco de Souza, Hugo. (2025, January 28). Fewer anesthesiology residents applying to US pain medicine fellowships. News-Medical. Retrieved on January 28, 2025 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250128/Fewer-anesthesiology-residents-applying-to-US-pain-medicine-fellowships.aspx.

  • MLA

    Francisco de Souza, Hugo. "Fewer anesthesiology residents applying to US pain medicine fellowships". News-Medical. 28 January 2025. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250128/Fewer-anesthesiology-residents-applying-to-US-pain-medicine-fellowships.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Francisco de Souza, Hugo. "Fewer anesthesiology residents applying to US pain medicine fellowships". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250128/Fewer-anesthesiology-residents-applying-to-US-pain-medicine-fellowships.aspx. (accessed January 28, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Francisco de Souza, Hugo. 2025. Fewer anesthesiology residents applying to US pain medicine fellowships. News-Medical, viewed 28 January 2025, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250128/Fewer-anesthesiology-residents-applying-to-US-pain-medicine-fellowships.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Weight loss drug semaglutide may offer relief for knee arthritis pain
Study shows large language models susceptible to misinformation
AI in medicine: Revolutionary tools, uncertain results
The synergy of nutrition and traditional medicine for holistic health and wellbeing
Mapping human biology: Human Cell Atlas leads a new era in precision medicine
Heated mittens show promise in easing osteoarthritis pain and stiffness
New brain biomarker identifies pain sensitivity and may predict chronic pain risk
AI-generated handoff notes: Study assesses safety and accuracy in emergency medicine

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Patient-derived organoids: Transforming cancer research and personalized medicine