Trilobio introduces whole-laboratory automation platform at SLAS2025

Trilobio, developer of whole lab automation solutions for advancing biology research, today introduced the first version of its comprehensive robotics, lab equipment and software platform at the Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening conference, SLAS2025, alongside pilot customer data, demonstrating the platform's abilities in advancing research workflows.

Trilobio was founded to improve genetic engineering, synthetic biology and life science research processes by building robotic lab automation modules coupled with an application store to package and distribute lab protocols as code. The Company is deploying fully automated labs that address data quality and reproducibility challenges to improve research inefficiencies, whereby it is estimated that 77% of biologists cannot reproduce their own or other's research, despite latest advances in laboratory automation tools.

Our platform is built by biologists for biologists. We're pleased to be showcasing our platform for the first time at SLAS2025. We've built Trilobio from the perspective of the biologist, with the understanding that full-integration and automation can unlock the full potential of research. This has led us to develop a platform that lets biologists use our robots 30 minutes after unboxing, design research protocols in minutes (not days), and get access to these capabilities at an affordable price." Roya Amini-Naieni, CEO and Co-founder, Trilobio

The Trilobio platform comprises the Trilobot lab robot, research devices (gripper, pipettes, and tube handlers), and the Trilobio OS research protocol software. It is purpose-built to ensure all research protocols designed and executed on the platform are reproducible in any other Trilobio-enabled lab. By facilitating whole lab operations to be automated, the Company's mission is to support biologists to maximize the potential of their research easily, accurately, and reliably. A key focus is overcoming the cost, complexity, configuration and training hurdles that prevent scientists from adopting automation more broadly.

Trilobio was co-founded by Roya Amini-Naieni and Maximilian Schommer in 2021, who were named on Forbes' 30 Under 30 list for their contributions to advances in Manufacturing & Industry. To-date, the Company has raised $3 million USD in a pre-seed round led by Argon Ventures and Lowercarbon Capital. The Trilobio platform is already deployed at leading biology labs and has generated validating data from initial pilot programs. including at the Leconte Group, a genetic engineering academic lab at the Keck Science Department of the Claremont Colleges, Abalone Bio, a synthetic biology company developing novel antibodies for challenging disease targets, and Triton Bio, a biotechnology company providing novel bioinstruments.

Aaron Leconte, Associate Professor of Chemistry at W.M. Keck Science Department said: "The Trilobot is the first low-cost automation system where I could genuinely see giving over more of the experimental responsibility to the robot. It is more reliable than other systems. With other systems, we often have to watch the system for dropped pipette tips or errors in delivery, but we have not had to do that with the Trilobot."

Lorenzo D'Amico, CEO and Founder, Triton Bio said: "We have easily saved 80 hours of training time for new employees. Our technician was freed up to spend at least 2 hours per day working on other tasks. In our operation, we increased data production by around 25% - the Trilobot is far more capable than the competition and has the potential to offer true walk-away automation."

Monica Schwartz, VP of Antibody Discovery at Abalone Bio said: "With a Trilobot executing our assays, we greatly reduce human error and both ensure higher consistency and accuracy. Trilobio ensures that our cultures are moved to the correct well and the correct pipette volume every time. Also, the Trilobot can put more samples on a plate than a human, which has increased our testing throughput by 33%."

The foundation of the Trilobio platform is the Trilobot, a multifunctional robot built on standardized hardware and software; enabling operation of any Trilobio research tool and intermodular collaboration between Trilobots to scale up research operations. Trilobio OS is the software engine of the platform, combining protocol design, optimization, and execution with an automated lab notebook and LIMS. It enables biologists to design advanced research protocols via a no-code GUI rather than machine code. Trilobio OS determines the optimal execution of the protocol and biologists can automatically optimize any protocol for speed, cost or accuracy. By combining the standardized hardware of the Trilobot and with the innovative software of Trilobio OS, all research protocols built on the platform are reproducible on any other Trilobio configuration without the need to recalibrate Trilobots or rewrite protocols.