CN Bio launches physioMimix DILI assay kit: Human 24, for enhanced preclinical toxicology testing

CN Bio, a leading provider of Organ-on-a-chip (OOC) Systems and solutions that accelerate drug discovery and development workflows, today announced the launch of its PhysioMimix® DILI assay kit: Human 24. Built upon CN Bio’s human-derived and highly characterized liver microphysiological system (MPS), the DILI assay kit provides robust, human-relevant insights into crucial drug safety parameters, to support more informed clinical progression of drug candidates, enhanced clinical preparedness, and help de-risk drug development workflows by ensuring only the most promising therapeutic candidates are selected.

Even today, 30% of drug candidates fail in clinical trials, and 18% of these failures are attributed to hepatotoxicity concerns. Existing methods to assess human drug-induced liver injury (DILI) use a combination of data sources, including in vitro assays, in vivo animal studies, and in silico modelling. Current preclinical approaches are limited by sensitivity, clinical translatability, and physiological relevance. CN Bio’s FDA-recognized liver MPS has been designed to overcome these limitations, providing robust, human-specific data to accurately inform drug-induced hepatotoxicity.

Initially launched as part of the Company’s contract research services (CRS), CN Bio’s human DILI assay has been further refined into an all-in-one kit to optimize preclinical drug development by providing deeper, physiologically relevant, mechanistic hepatotoxicity insights. The kit streamlines workflows by removing the challenges associated with MPS model development and validation, allowing new users to rapidly integrate the OOC solution into their own labs.

CN Bio’s liver model recreates highly functional and metabolically active hepatic tissues. It can be maintained under perfusion for up to two weeks and incorporates Kupffer cells to capture crucial aspects of the human innate immune system, facilitating deeper insights into the most complex toxicology events over extended timeframes. As the kit leverages primary human tissue, it also better supports the development of new, human-specific drug modalities, an area for which traditional preclinical tools often lack the relevant targets or pathways.

Every DILI assay kit provides 24 wells, allowing users to simultaneously assess up to eight conditions in triplicate. This breadth of data output, covering key DILI pathways, means that customers can easily screen a selection of drug candidates, supporting earlier identification of flawed molecules, improving efficiency and reducing cost.