Study suggests a possible link between trauma and endometriosis

The study is an international collaboration based on previous research that has suggested a possible connection between trauma and endometriosis.

Endometriosis is tissue resembling the uterine lining that grows outside the uterus. The condition is very common among women and can cause significant pain and fertility problems for many.

– The motivation for the study was to better understand this potential link between traumatic experiences and the development of endometriosis. Specifically, we wanted to explore whether certain types of trauma were more strongly associated with endometriosis than others, and whether this potential interaction is independent of genetic predisposition, says PhD-candidate and shared first author Solveig Løkhammer at the University of Bergen.

Seeking an explanation

Løkhammer is a PhD at the Department of Clinical Science, University of Bergen. She has collaborated with researchers from Yale, Oxford, and Harvard University in the United States.

The aim of the study has been to uncover new mechanisms that could explain why women develop endometriosis, a condition that is still not well understood. The study examined various types of trauma occuring in childhood and adulthood.

– The results showed that women with endometriosis more frequently reported experiences such as physical and sexual violence, witnessing a sudden death, and receiving a life-threatening diagnosis.

Disrupting hormonal balance

The traumas ranged from direct physical trauma, such as sexual assault, to more indirect forms, such as emotional trauma or a lack of support from caregivers during childhood.

The researchers cannot yet say for sure what is causing this possible connection.

– One hypothesis is that trauma may trigger or exacerbate chronic inflammation and disrupt hormonal balance, which could promote the development of endometriosis. Additionally, long-term stress may affect the immune system and pain perception, potentially worsening the symptoms of endometriosis, Løkhammer explains.

The study also suggests that the relationship between trauma and endometriosis is independent of any genetic risk factors for the condition.

– This implies that even individuals with a low genetic risk for endometriosis could be at risk for developing the disease if they have experienced significant trauma, says Løkhammer.